BeyondSpring CEO Dr. Lan Huang Named to PharmaVOICE 100 Most Inspiring People in Life Sciences

Distinguished industry executive and entrepreneur recognized for the development of a first-in-class asset in the oncology space

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) ( BYSI), a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapeutics, today announced that CEO, Dr. Lan Huang, has been named to PharmaVOICE magazine’s annual list of 100 most inspiring people in the life sciences industry. Dr. Huang is being recognized for her stalwart dedication and leadership in developing the company’s first-in-class lead asset, plinabulin, “a pipeline in a drug” that has demonstrated tremendous potential in the oncology space. The complete PharmaVOICE 100 profile for Lan can be found here: https://www.pharmavoice.com/digital-edition/july-august-2021/#53

“I am deeply honored to be selected as one of the PharmaVOICE 100 most inspiring people in life sciences. This year has been a special one for me and the entire BeyondSpring team as our first-in-class immune agent plinabulin is currently under Priority Review by the U.S. FDA for its first NDA indication, the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, with a U.S. PDUFA action date of November 30, 2021. In addition, we have just announced positive DUBLIN-3 Phase 3 data that demonstrates that plinabulin in combination with docetaxel improves overall survival in patients with 2nd/3rd line non-small cell lung cancer, for which we plan to submit our second NDA application next year. The success of the DUBLIN-3 study is the gateway to developing plinabulin for multiple tumor indications through immuno-oncology combinations,” said Dr. Lan Huang, co-founder, chairwoman and chief executive officer of BeyondSpring. “This represents the culmination of many years of tireless research and collaboration, and I am hopeful that we are closer than ever to bringing our therapy to cancer patients in need globally.”

PharmaVOICE launched the PharmaVOICE 100 in 2005 as a way to honor the individuals in the life sciences industry who are driving innovation and developing solutions in a wide variety of areas. Since launching this initiative, PharmaVOICE has honored almost 1,600 leaders from across the industry. The July/August issue of PharmaVOICE magazine featuring these honorees is viewed by more than 60,000 readers through the print and digital editions.

PharmaVOICE is hosting a virtual event to celebrate the PharmaVOICE 100 honorees on Thursday, September 9, 2021, 9:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET. Registration details can be found here: https://www.pharmavoice-events.com/

About BeyondSpring

Headquartered in New York City, BeyondSpring is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. BeyondSpring’s first-in-class lead asset, plinabulin, is being developed as a “pipeline in a drug.” It has received Breakthrough designation from both the U.S. and China FDA and is filed for approval with Priority Review in the U.S. and China for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) in combination with G-CSF with a PDUFA date of November 30, 2021. In a Phase 3 study, plinabulin combined with docetaxel has also shown improvement in overall survival in patients with 2nd/3rd line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR wild type over docetaxel alone. Additionally, plinabulin is being broadly studied in combination with various immuno-oncology regimens that could boost the effects of PD1/PD-L1 antibodies, and re-sensitize PD1/PD-L1 antibody-resistant patients. In addition to plinabulin, BeyondSpring’s extensive pipeline includes three pre-clinical immuno-oncology assets and a subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, which is leveraging a proprietary targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "design," "may," "future," "estimate," "predict," "objective," "goal," or variations thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BeyondSpring's current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, difficulties raising the anticipated amount needed to finance the Company's future operations on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all, unexpected results of clinical trials, delays or denial in regulatory approval process, results that do not meet our expectations regarding the potential safety, the ultimate efficacy or clinical utility of our product candidates, increased competition in the market, and other risks described in BeyondSpring’s most recent Form 20-F on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and BeyondSpring undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1 617-430-7577

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Darren Opland, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1 646-627-8387

[email protected]