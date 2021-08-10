Logo
Columbia Care Commences Adult Use Sales at Downtown Boston Dispensary

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company) announces that it will commence adult use sales today at its co-located downtown Boston dispensary on Milk Street, operating as Patriot Care.

“We are proud to be one of Boston’s first downtown dispensaries to offer adult use access,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “It’s an honor to open our doors to recreational cannabis customers and offer them the same high-quality products and services our medical patients depend upon in their health and wellness journey. We are thankful to the Cannabis Control Commission, the City of Boston and the wider cannabis community for welcoming us to the Downtown Crossing neighborhood. We look forward to welcoming everyone who walks through our doors – medical patients and adult use customers alike – and validating the support we received from so many stakeholders who made this possible.”

Patriot Care was the first medical dispensary to open its doors in the city and has served patients since 2016. The dispensary will be rebranded to Cannabist in the coming weeks, as part of Columbia Care’s ongoing conversion of its retail network to Cannabist across the country. Columbia Care operates two additional medical and adult use co-located dispensaries in Massachusetts, in Lowell and Greenfield, as well as 38,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing capacity. The three Massachusetts dispensaries feature several of the Company's brands, including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Amber, PRESS, and Plant Sugar. Forage, Columbia Care’s proprietary online cannabis discovery tool, is also now available in Lowell and Boston.

Adult use shopping in Boston is by appointment only and customers can make those appointments here: https%3A%2F%2FCannabist.shopping. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 126 facilities including 95 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Plant Sugar, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with regard to its ability to execute on brand and product initiatives, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. Securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210810005359r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005359/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

