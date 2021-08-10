Logo
NCR Receives Final Regulatory Approval to Combine with Cardtronics from UK Competition and Markets Authority

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced it has received final approval to combine with Cardtronics from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the United Kingdom. The CMA approved the transaction without any conditions. All regulatory approvals and consents are now secured, and the transaction is complete.

“NCR and Cardtronics can now operate as one company. The integration between NCR and Cardtronics will begin immediately. This combination of two trusted brands accelerates the NCR-as-a-Service strategy,” said Michael D. Hayford, President and CEO, NCR Corporation. “We thank the CMA for conducting a thorough and efficient review.”

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com+%0A
Twitter: %40NCRCorporation+%0A
Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fncrcorp+%0A
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fncr-corporation+%0A
YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fncrcorporation

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics is a trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. With its scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use its ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. Learn more about Cardtronics by visiting www.cardtronics.com and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210810005579r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005579/en/

