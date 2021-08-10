Field Trip Health Ltd. Schedules First Fiscal Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call for Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8:30 am ET

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP, FTRP.WT, FTRP) ("Field Trip"), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, announced today that it plans to release financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021, after market close on Monday, August 16, 2021.



The Company will conduct a conference call and webcast to review its results the following day, Tuesday, August 17 at 8:30 am ET. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9716 or 1-201-493-6779 and provide conference ID 13722164. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Field Trip Health Investor Relations website or via the following link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146109.

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until Tuesday, August 31, 2021. To access the replay of the call dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and provide conference ID 13722164. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the Field Trip Health Investor Relations website after the conclusion of the call.

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With our Field Trip Discovery division leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics and our Field Trip Health division building centers for psychedelic therapies opening across North America and Europe along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people in need with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

Learn more at https://www.meetfieldtrip.com, https://www.fieldtriphealth.com and https://www.fieldtriphealth.nl.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @fieldtriphealth

