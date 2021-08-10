Logo
Cue Biopharma to Host Business Update Call and Webcast

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. ( CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today it will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business update on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. Live and archived versions of the event can be accessed via the Company’s website.

Members of the Cue Biopharma executive management team will provide a clinical update from the Company’s clinical trials with CUE-101, its lead and representative IL-2 based drug product candidate from the CUE-100 series. CUE-101 is currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The discussion will focus on data updates from the Phase 1a/b monotherapy dose escalation and expansion trials, the combination trial evaluating CUE-101 front line with Merck’s pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) and the upcoming neoadjuvant trial. Management will also provide an update on the Company’s technology platform developments and pipeline development progress from the IL-2 based CUE-100 series including CUE-102, as well as updates on its strategic objectives and anticipated milestones.

Webcast Details
Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT
Investors:877-407-9208
International: 201-493-6784
Conference ID: 13721829
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145891

About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious disease and autoimmune disease. The company’s proprietary Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company is led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information, visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

Investor Contact
George B. Zavoico, Ph.D.
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Cue Biopharma, Inc.
[email protected]

Media Contact
Darren Opland, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
[email protected]


