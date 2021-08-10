Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Welcomes New Senior Scientist

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( KBLB) (“the Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the leading developer of spider silk-based fibers, announces today the expansion of its development team with the addition of a new senior scientist. Dr. Jimi Miller joined the Kraig Labs team in July and has hit the ground running, bringing new ideas and excitement to the research team.



In his first few weeks, Dr. Miller has made significant contributions in advancing the commercialization of the Company’s new lines of nearly pure spider silk. He has reinvigorated the Kraig Labs R&D team with new ideas and methods for the development and rapid commercialization of next-generation materials.

Dr. Miller joins the Kraig Labs team after receiving his Ph.D. in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry from Yale University. While at Yale, Dr. Miller also completed a postdoctoral position developing and optimizing a gene-targeting system in citrus plants using CRISPR. Dr. Miller’s introduction to developing commercial products came while at The Andersons, where he worked to create innovative large-scale production systems. Dr. Miller’s expertise in optimizing gene-targeting and background plant-based systems has brought innovative designs for large-scale domestic silk production.

“In filling this position, we were looking for a candidate that blended a deep technical knowledge of genetics with a passion and commitment to see these discoveries commercialized. After interviewing numerous highly qualified candidates and having now seen Dr. Miller in action in the lab, I am confident we made the right choice. Dr. Miller’s contributions have already improved our efficiency in creating new transgenics and preparing our existing strains of nearly pure spider for transition to commercial-scale production,” said Company COO Jon Rice.

Dr. Miller played a critical role in the filing of the Company’s two most recent PCT patent applications, earning the title of co-inventor for those discoveries. These patents expand on the Company’s nearly pure spider silk genetic engineering systems allowing for larger, more complex, and more diverse protein production systems.

Dr. Miller has also already made considerable contributions to the screening tools and primers used at Kraig Labs to accelerate the selection and optimization of new transgenics. This process is critical for the quick transition of new transgenics from development into germline stable strains ready for large-scale production.

“I am very excited to be joining the team here at Kraig Labs and the opportunities and challenges ahead in creating the next generation of spider silk products. The unique and efficient protein production offered by silkworms mean that that spider silk is just the beginning of what is possible for our exciting technology,” said Dr. Miller.

