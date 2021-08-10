Blockchain Company Coinllectibles™️ to mint the world's first sake Fusion NFTs™️ in a Triple Crossover Partnership with Award-Winning Marunaga Brewery and Singapore's first female finger painting artist Adeline Yeo

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce a triple crossover partnership with award-winning Marunaga Brewery and Singapore's first female finger painting artist Adeline Yeo to mint the world's first ever sake Fusion NFTs™️.

This year, Marunaga Brewery marks its 150th year of establishment in the expertise of brewing handcrafted sake under the brand "Takanami". Master Motoharu Nagahara, the Seventh generation President and Sake Master of Marunaga Brewery, who currently heads the family-owned business says, "We have never done anything like this before so it is an absolute honour for the brewery to be recognised and chosen for the purpose of creating the world's first sake Fusion NFTs™️. This unique triple crossover partnership aptly matches an age-old tradition craft with modern, contemporary art, to create a digitally advanced non-fungible token."

For this triple crossover, Marunaga Brewery will produce 3 exclusive Takanami Vintage sake bottles for this collaboration with Adeline helming the artistic direction. Coinllectibles™️ will then mint a Fusion NFT™️ for each bottle of sake, creating the unique triple crossover – Takanami Sake x Adeline Yeo x Coinllectibles™️.

"I am extremely excited to be a part of this collaboration and I can't wait to unveil the designs behind the world's first sake Fusion NFTs™️. This feat to me, will go down in history", says Adeline Yeo.

Sharing the same zeal as the artisans, Mr Toby O'Connor, CEO of Coinllectibles™️ commented, "To be involved in minting the world's first sake Fusion NFTs™️ energises the whole team at Coinllectibles™️. This could not have been possible if not for the support of Master Motoharu as well as Adeline. As a company, we strive to be ahead in the industry by breaking new grounds and boundaries. We definitely have more exciting developments in the pipeline but for now, let's all hold our breath and welcome this masterpiece when it's ready."

For pre-registration of interest for Takanami Sake x Adeline Yeo's sake Fusion NFTs™️, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art or join the CoinllectiblesTM Telegram Channel at https://t.me/Coinllectibles.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About Marunaga Brewery

Established in April 1871, Marunaga Brewery is one of the oldest breweries specialising in handcrafted, small-batch Takanami sake from Nagano Prefecture, Japan.

Seventh generation President and Sake Master Motoharu Nagahara currently helms the family-owned business, where time-honoured techniques passed down from the founder are married with pristine waters from the Japan Alps to produce six expressions, from Ginjyo to Daiginjyo. Their accolades include the Gold Prize at the Japan Sake Awards 2019 awarded by the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association for their signature Daiginjyo, and recognition for their Junmai Daiginjyo at the 89th Kanto-Shinetsu Sake Awards by the National Tax Agency.

Website: www.takanami-sake.com

About the Artist – Adeline Yeo

Adeline Yeo Matsuzaki, born in 1977, is recognised as Singapore's first female finger-painting artist. Since 2010, she has held several successful solo exhibitions. Adeline Yeo is also the author of ViVa! Life Illuminated, an eclectic collection of contemporary works encapsulated in a coffee-table book.

Her artworks have also been translated into Something Beautiful, a special collaboration with Singapore-based fashion label Milky Way, featuring prints of Adeline's works in a limited edition.

Website: https://artbyadelineyeo.wordpress.com/

About the Company – Coinllectibles ™️

"Coinllectibles™️" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age. Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

Coinllectibles ™️ Fusion NFT ™️ - stick with the Gold Standard

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchain-company-coinllectibles-to-mint-the-worlds-first-sake-fusion-nfts-in-a-triple-crossover-partnership-with-award-winning-marunaga-brewery-and-singapores-first-female-finger-painting-artist-adeline-yeo-301352041.html

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.