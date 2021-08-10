Logo
Khiron Publishes Inaugural 2020 ESG Report, Demonstrating Commitment to Sustainability and Continued Market Leadership

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF)(Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which captures the period between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

Showcasing the Company's commitment to improving environmental practices, along with the lives of patients, employees, local communities, shareholders and other stakeholders, the report outlines actions and initiatives undertaken in 2020 to strengthen ESG practices throughout the Company's operations and supply chain, along with Khiron's goals for 2021 and 2022. The report adheres to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and reflects the alignment of the Company's goals with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. A full copy of the report is available here.

"At Khiron, sustainability is embedded in our DNA, with the common belief that strong ESG policies improve performance, loyalty, and innovation, while reducing corporate risks and capital costs. Our inaugural ESG report demonstrates our dedication to strong environmental, social and governance principles as we deliver on our Mission of improving lives through cannabis. I am proud of how our team rose to the challenges of 2020, achieving incredible milestones in an unprecedented year," comments Alvaro Torres, CEO and Director.

Alvaro Torres, continues, "Increasingly, institutional investors are using ESG principles to guide investment decisions, and as one of the first global cannabis companies to publish an ESG report, we have achieved another corporate milestone that distinguishes us as an industry leader and market disruptor. We have set ambitious ESG goals for the next two years and I am confident our team will deliver on these objectives."

2020 ESG Highlights

  • Conducted initial identification and assessment of material environmental, social, economic and governance issues, resulting in the identification and prioritization of 10 overarching goals in alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
  • Identified eight key stakeholder groups impacted or influenced by the Company, including shareholders, employees, patients, clients, local communities, the environment, suppliers, and government.
  • Commissioned solar park to reduce energy consumption at production facility by up to 40%, while implementing initiatives to measure and reduce consumption of resources, including energy, water, and materials.
  • Supported local communities during COVID-19 crisis by donating COVID-19 PCR testing equipment to the Santa Clara Hospital in Bogota; in addition, provided nutritional kits to vulnerable families, essential medical supplies to local hospitals, and COVID-19 training and support to community health care practitioner.
  • Secured 88% of production supplies from local suppliers and employed 74% local residents at the Company's production facility.
  • Had a positive impact on local communities, with 61% of surveyed residents indicating that the Company has had positive impact on the community.
  • Achieved wage parity between men and women in the Company's workforce, while fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.
  • Promoted culture of compliance and robust corporate security; improved voluntary incident reporting by over 135x, conducted over 35 employee training sessions related to the Company's ESG goals, and had no regulatory infractions.
  • Leveraged a culture of innovation and adaptability, pivoting quickly in response to the COVID-19 crisis, rapidly developing telemedicine channels, managing supply chain to ensure patients received medications and reprioritizing capital.

In 2020, global sustainable funds attracted more than $150 billion in fund flows with COVID-19 serving as a catalyst for sustainability investing (Source: Morningstar). Additionally, according to RBC Global Asset Managements' Responsible Investment Survey 2019, 70% of institutional investors surveyed use ESG principles when they invest. The top 3 reasons to apply ESG principles when investing were cited as (1) lower risks, (2) improved returns, and (3) acting in clients' interests.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health centres and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, UK, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico in 2021. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

LOGOVE_1.jpg

REPORT_IMAGE.jpg

favicon.png?sn=TO70269&sd=2021-08-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/khiron-publishes-inaugural-2020-esg-report-demonstrating-commitment-to-sustainability-and-continued-market-leadership-301351899.html

SOURCE Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO70269&Transmission_Id=202108100730PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO70269&DateId=20210810
