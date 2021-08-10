Wondr Gaming announces the appointment of Max Desmarais as a Chief Strategy Officer

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") is pleased to announce the appointment of Max Desmarais as Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Desmarais' successful career as a technology and media entrepreneur and investor brings invaluable experience to the Wondr executive team. With a focus on growing Wondr's Loyalty & Rewards, Media and NFT business, Max's addition to the team opens doors to multinational brands and media partners that will grow Wondr's global presence.

"Jon and I are thrilled to work alongside Max to build Wondr Gaming into an international entertainment powerhouse. Max's strategic oversight and global network will be crucial to growing our revenues, as we continue to build partnerships for our Loyalty & Rewards and NFT platforms. Max's relationships with corporate partners, brands, athletes, and musicians will help populate these marketplaces with exciting, unique, and exclusive products for our fans." - Mike Cotton, President & COO, Wondr Gaming

"I am humbled and excited to be joining the Wondr team. I look forward to contributing to the company's international growth initiatives and producing results that solidify Wondr's role in the Gaming and Entertainment industry." - Max Desmarais, Chief Strategy Officer, Wondr Gaming.

"We are very excited to welcome Max to our executive team. His experience and insights will be instrumental in driving revenue for our Loyalty & Rewards and NFT business, by bringing global brands and agencies to partner with the growing array of Wondr Gaming product offerings.'' - Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO Wondr Gaming

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty & rewards platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media sales hosted on its variety of partner platforms.

