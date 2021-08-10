Logo
Wondr Gaming announces the appointment of Max Desmarais as a Chief Strategy Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") is pleased to announce the appointment of Max Desmarais as Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Desmarais' successful career as a technology and media entrepreneur and investor brings invaluable experience to the Wondr executive team. With a focus on growing Wondr's Loyalty & Rewards, Media and NFT business, Max's addition to the team opens doors to multinational brands and media partners that will grow Wondr's global presence.

Wondr_Gaming_Corp__Wondr_Gaming_announces_the_appointment_of_Max.jpg

"Jon and I are thrilled to work alongside Max to build Wondr Gaming into an international entertainment powerhouse. Max's strategic oversight and global network will be crucial to growing our revenues, as we continue to build partnerships for our Loyalty & Rewards and NFT platforms. Max's relationships with corporate partners, brands, athletes, and musicians will help populate these marketplaces with exciting, unique, and exclusive products for our fans." - Mike Cotton, President & COO, Wondr Gaming

"I am humbled and excited to be joining the Wondr team. I look forward to contributing to the company's international growth initiatives and producing results that solidify Wondr's role in the Gaming and Entertainment industry." - Max Desmarais, Chief Strategy Officer, Wondr Gaming.

"We are very excited to welcome Max to our executive team. His experience and insights will be instrumental in driving revenue for our Loyalty & Rewards and NFT business, by bringing global brands and agencies to partner with the growing array of Wondr Gaming product offerings.'' - Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO Wondr Gaming

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty & rewards platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media sales hosted on its variety of partner platforms.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, the completion of the acquisition, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Related Links
https://wondrgaming.com/

favicon.png?sn=TO70384&sd=2021-08-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondr-gaming-announces-the-appointment-of-max-desmarais-as-a-chief-strategy-officer-301351890.html

SOURCE Wondr Gaming Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO70384&Transmission_Id=202108100745PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO70384&DateId=20210810
