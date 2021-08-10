Allegiant Announces Major Service Expansion With 22 New Nonstop Routes

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces 22 new nonstop routes, expanding service in 25 cities across the United States. To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.*

"A hallmark of Allegiant's service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and network planning. "And we've continued that tradition with this expansion by giving customers more affordable, nonstop options to visit Florida, Arizona and California during the fall and winter seasons."

More than ever, travelers appreciate the convenience Allegiant provides by offering nonstop flights that get them from point-to-point, without the hassle of layovers or connections, Wells said. They also like the convenient access through the smaller airports Allegiant serves in communities that have traditionally lacked commercial air service.

The new routes to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) in Floridainclude:

Minneapolis, Minnesota via Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) – beginning Oct. 1, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49 .* Las Vegas, Nevada via McCarran International Airport (LAS) – beginning Oct. 7, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

The new routes to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) in Arizonainclude:

Amarillo, Texas via Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39 .* Flint, Michigan via Flint Bishop International Airport (FNT) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $59 .* Springfield, Illinois via Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport (SPI) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $59 .* Tulsa, Oklahoma via Tulsa International Airport (TUL) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49 .* Orange County, California via John Wayne Airport (SNA) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39 .* Spokane, Washington via Spokane International Airport (GEG) – beginning Nov. 22, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39 .* Minneapolis , Minneapolis via Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) – beginning Nov. 24, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49 .*

The new routes toPalm Springs International Airport (PSP) in Californiainclude:

Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $59 .* Indianapolis, Indiana via Indianapolis International Airport (IND) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $59 .* Provo, Utah via Provo Airport (PVU) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with fares as low as $39 .*

The new routes to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in Texas include:

Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49 .* Palm Beach, Florida via Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with fares as low as $49 .*

The new routes to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) in Minnesotainclude:

Destin, Florida via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) – beginning Oct. 1, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49 .* Mesa, Arizona via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) – beginning Nov. 24, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49 .*

The new routes to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) in Florida include:

Bentonville, Arkansas via Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) – beginning Nov. 17, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49 .* Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $49 .*

The new routes to Provo Airport (PVU) in Utahinclude:

Houston, Texas via William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39 .* Palm Springs, California via Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with fares as low as $39 .*

The new routes to John Wayne Airport (SNA) in California include:

Mesa, Arizona via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with fares as low as $39 .* Sioux Falls, South Dakota via Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49 .*

The new routes to Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) in South Dakotainclude:

Orange County, California via John Wayne Airport (SNA) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49 .* Fort Lauderdale, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) – beginning Dec. 15, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $59 .*

The new routes to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) in Floridainclude:

Cedar Rapids, Iowa via The Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49 .* Tulsa, Oklahoma via Tulsa International Airport (TUL) – beginning Dec. 15, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49 .*

The new routes to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Floridainclude:

Sioux Falls, South Dakota via Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) – beginning Dec. 15, 2021 with fares as low as $59 .* Harrisburg, Pennsylvania via Harrisburg International Airport (MDT) – beginning Dec. 15, 2021 with fares as low as $59 .* Peoria, Illinois via Peoria International Airport (PIA) – beginning Dec. 15, 2021 with fares as low as $59 .*

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights for LAS – VPS must be purchased by Aug. 11, 2021 for travel by Nov. 14, 2021. All other flights must be purchased by Aug. 11, 2021 for travel by May 17, 2022. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

