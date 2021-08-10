Logo
Unisys Earns a Perfect Score on 2021 Disability Equality Index

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion"

PR Newswire

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) has been recognized with a perfect score in the 2021 Disability Equality Index®. The score of 100% signifies Unisys as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The Disability Equality Index is a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). The Index is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool to measure disability workplace inclusion, and is designed to help companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions to help reinforce their commitment to DEI. Each company receives a score on a scale of zero (0) to 100 based on a review of key performance indicators, including culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement and supplier diversity. In 2021, the Index also included non-weighted questions about innovative technology to advance digital and remote accessibility; mental wellness benefits; services for deaf and hard-of-hearing employees; and flexible work options.

"Part of corporate commitment to disability inclusion is recognizing your stance and using it to drive the business investments needed to scale change," said Jill Houghton, president and CEO, Disability:IN. "Inclusion and accessibility cuts across the enterprise, from cultural representation in the workforce, to technology acceleration, to incorporating supply chain diversity. These are tangible opportunities that leading companies can leverage to create sustainable impact for their business and brand."

"Unisys has worked hard to build a compassionate, inclusive culture that drives innovation and opportunities for all of our associates," said Wendy Reynolds-Dobbs, global leader of DEI, Unisys. "We are proud of our efforts to invite different perspectives and diversity of thought. However, we also recognize that this rating, while prestigious, does not mean that our work is done. DEI must be an evolving journey for every organization, so that we can all continue to nurture inclusive environments that fuel new ways of accomplishing goals and where everyone can succeed."

Recent DEI efforts at Unisys included the founding of a disability focused employee resource group, optional disability inclusion training, Zoom closed-captioning, specifically measuring engagement of employees with disabilities as part of the annual engagement survey process, and new health insurance benefits including hearing aid coverage.

For more information on Unisys' DEI program, please click here. The company's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report highlights Unisys' initiatives to champion a culture that welcomes all perspectives and people.

About the Disability Equality Index

The Disability Equality Index is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions, business process solutions and cybersecurity solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0810/9844

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

favicon.png?sn=PH69830&sd=2021-08-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unisys-earns-a-perfect-score-on-2021-disability-equality-index-301351539.html

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH69830&Transmission_Id=202108100758PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH69830&DateId=20210810
