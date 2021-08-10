Logo
PACE of Northeast Indiana Partners with Tabula Rasa HealthCare for Comprehensive Medication Safety and Pharmacy Services

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.â (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced a newly signed agreement with PACE of Northeast Indiana (PACE of NEIN), the most recent Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE®) organization established in Fort Wayne, Indiana serving Allen County. There are four additional PACE programs in the State.

Tabula_Rasa_HealthCare_Logo.jpg

PACE of NEIN will use TRHC's comprehensive medication safety and pharmacy services, including medication risk mitigation, third party claims administration, risk adjustment, and pharmacy benefit services saving hours of administrative time and helping to provide better participant care.

Now, 100% of PACE organizations in Indiana work with TRHC for medication safety and pharmacy services. As a trusted partner to PACE organizations across the country, TRHC's solutions and services are used by more than 90 percent of all PACE programs.

"When we began looking for a partner who could best help us deliver the most effective program support and efficient care for our Participants, we found that TRHC came with everything we needed," says Katie Hougham, Vice President of PACE Operations for PACE of NEIN.

PACE® is the most comprehensive and coordinated program for value-based care of seniors with proven savings for Medicare and Medicaid. Through CareVention HealthCare, TRHC offers the only comprehensive, integrated suite of PACE® solutions, providing support to the PACE® market at all stages of development from feasibility assessment through application, start-up, implementation, and ongoing operations improvement.

"We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with PACE of Northeast Indiana providing them with the support to launch a successful program and advance their mission to help participants receive the best clinical and social care," said TRHC Co-Founder and President, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA. "We believe strongly that programs like this can be the most effective path to meeting the healthcare needs of seniors at home in the community."

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including EireneRx® and MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's CareVention HealthCare division provides clients, with medication fulfillment services, cloud-based software, pharmacy benefit management services, and clinical pharmacist services at the point-of-care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About PACE of Northeast Indiana
PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) of Northeast Indiana is a Medicare and Medicaid program that combines clinical and social care in one setting. The Interdisciplinary Team - consisting of 11 disciplines - coordinates the person-centered care needed to meet the health care needs of Participants in the community instead of going into a nursing home or other care facility. PACE of Northeast Indiana is a collaborative effort between Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana (AIHS) and Parkview Health System. PACE of Northeast Indiana is the fifth program of its kind in Indiana and AIHS is the first Area Agency on Aging (AAA) to be a sponsoring organization of a PACE program. At Your PACE, Everything in ONE PLACE! For more information, visit https://www.pacenein.org/.

favicon.png?sn=NY70021&sd=2021-08-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pace-of-northeast-indiana-partners-with-tabula-rasa-healthcare-for-comprehensive-medication-safety-and-pharmacy-services-301351608.html

SOURCE Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY70021&Transmission_Id=202108100800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY70021&DateId=20210810
