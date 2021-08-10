Logo
WELL Health Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the healthcare sector, will release its Second Quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021 before market open on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its results on the same day at 1:00 pm EST (10:00 am PST). The call will be hosted by: Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Eva Fong, Chief Financial Officer. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

WELL_Health_Technologies_Corp__WELL_Health_Announces_Conference.jpg

Conference Call Details:

Date:

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time:

1:00 pm EST (10:00 am PST)

Dial-in:

416-764-8650 (Toronto local)
778-383-7413 (Vancouver local)
1-888-664-6383 (Toll-Free)

Confirmation #:

7396 1229

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast at the following URL:
https://www.well.company/for-investors/events/

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"
Hamed Shahbazi
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is an innovative technology enabled healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end to end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL". To access the Company's Canadian telehealth service, visit tiahealth.com, and for corporate information, visit: www.well.company.

favicon.png?sn=VA70302&sd=2021-08-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/well-health-announces-conference-call-for-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301351750.html

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA70302&Transmission_Id=202108100700PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA70302&DateId=20210810
