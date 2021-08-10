AMIH's LifeGuru Online Life-Coaching Platform Ramping-up Coach Recruitment Phase to Enter $1 Billion Market;

www.LifeGuru.me Adds Robust Suite of New Service Features

Plano, TX, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. ( AMIH) (“AMIH” or “Company”), a diversified holding company that develops, acquires and operates technology-based health and wellness companies, today announced that its LifeGuru online life-coaching platform subsidiary has added numerous, robust new service features along with important upgrades and enhancements to www.LifeGuru.me – triggering its ramp-up of coach recruitment initiatives.

The LifeGuru online platform enables consumers to connect directly with a variety of expert life, executive, health and wellness, leadership, and career coaches worldwide for affordable, expert tele-video coaching and mentorship services from their laptop or mobile device.

Back on May 21, AMIH CEO Jacob Cohen’s Letter to Shareholders stated, “Limited in scope and beta in nature at the moment, the robust LifeGuru platform has been designed to be a globally accessible company accommodating business in multiple languages and accepting multiple currencies.” Since that day, in a mere ten weeks, Jane Sorrell, LifeGuru’s CEO and the Company’s talented team of developers, designers and analysts, have worked diligently to produce a robust, fully functional life-coaching platform.

“I am delighted to report that, with our primary build-out and numerous site enhancements now complete, we can focus our resources and energy on signing up life coaches -- across all various coaching categories -- both throughout the US and internationally,” Mr. Cohen said, “Upon reaching our initial target number of coaches, we will execute on our strategic marketing programs to build our client base.

“Just in the US alone, life coaching is a $1 billion total addressable market (TAM),” he added. “We believe that our convenient lower-cost, higher-margin online business model and user-friendly platform holds great promise not only to capture market share but to disrupt the marketplace and increase our TAM.”

A partial list of additional features, enhancements and upgrades made to the LifeGuru.me site over the past several months includes:

Upgraded Coach Services Hub: Provides coaches a simple-to-navigate "all under one roof" environment including: direct client inquiries, promotion of services, calendar management with session booking and scheduling, new payout and reporting features implemented and integrated with merchant payment system, and proprietary private, and secure in-house video conferencing

New Blog Section: Enables coaches to showcase their expertise, and promote their practice with distinctive content for current and prospective clients

More Flexible Service Options: Offers three different coach subscription levels, including a "90-day free trial" option

Featured Coaches Carousel: Allows certain coaches to be featured on the Lifeguru.me home page

Auto Prompted Testimonials: At the conclusion of each session, prompts clients to leave genuine reviews which are displayed on each coach's profile

Website Mobile Optimization: Overall site enhancements for easier and seamless tele-video and interaction with coaches across all mobile devices and platforms

Commenting on LifeGuru’s rapid progress building out its front-end and back-office functionality, Ms. Sorrell said, “We are delighted with all of the new services, features and technological enhancements that we’ve made to www.LifeGuru.me since we first launched the website just a few months ago. Today, with a fully functional website and the features we know coaches and clients alike want -- intuitively organized for easy navigation -- we are far better positioned as we ramp up our extensive, strategic digital marketing initiative to attract new coaches to LifeGuru.

“That said,” she added, “We will always be working to improve the site with input from our coaches and their clients as well as through technological advancements such as 5G. We have a number of exciting new features and services actively under development that I’m looking forward to rolling out in the months ahead.”

About Life Guru

LifeGuru’s mission is to guide and empower people around the world to master their lives. Finding the right coach can have a life-changing, positive impact and should be available to everyone regardless of where they live in the world. LifeGuru plans to connect consumers via live one-on-one private sessions to a variety of skilled coaches. LifeGuru coaches will have diverse backgrounds specializing in career, health and well-being, executive, leadership, and personal transformational life coaching. All coaches will be rated by members to ensure a quality experience.

LifeGuru intends to initially generate revenues by: (a) providing coaches with access to its online platform through the sale of monthly and yearly subscription packages, and (b) receiving a portion of the fees collected by the coaches for client coaching sessions. As a centralized working hub for coaches with all services under one roof, LifeGuru intends to revolutionize how coaches run their online practice. It aims to provide a global platform where coaches can: truly standout and showcase each of their specialties and skills; be easily matched with their target market, and be supported with LifeGuru resources to elevate the coaching partnership.

About American International Holdings Corp.

American International Holdings Corp. ( AMIH) is an investor, developer and asset manager of diversified, synergistic health and wellness businesses. Today, the AMIH portfolio encompasses telemedicine and other virtual health platforms, affordable subscriber-based primary care and concierge medicine plans, preventative care solutions and wellness related assets such as mental & behavioral health services, as well as its own proprietary life coaching platform. AMIH markets its various services through direct-to-consumer and business-to-business distribution channels. AMIH’s focus is on bringing to market technologies and solutions that advance the quality of life for the global community.

