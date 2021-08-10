Logo
Sapiens to Participate in Investor Conferences in August 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOLON, Israel, Aug. 10, 2021

HOLON, Israel, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that members of the management team will participate in two investor conferences to be held virtually. On August 11, 2021 Sapiens will present at William Blair's 4th Annual Insurance Technology Virtual Conference and on Wednesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 19 at Needham's 3rd Annual Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation 1x1 Conference.

Sapiens_Logo.jpg

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a meeting with Sapiens, please contact your representative at the respective firms.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions, and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation, and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to more than 600 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data, and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to pandemic risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company.

While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg

Media Contact
Shay Assaraf
Chief of Marketing, Sapiens
[email protected]

Investors Contact
Daphna Golden
VP, Head of Investor Relations, Sapiens
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN70401&sd=2021-08-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sapiens-to-participate-in-investor-conferences-in-august-2021-301352111.html

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN70401&Transmission_Id=202108100825PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN70401&DateId=20210810
