LivePerson launches Conversational Marketplaces, connecting merchants and shoppers directly for personalized interactions

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN), a global leader in conversational AI, today announced the launch of Conversational Marketplaces , a seamless way for B2B and B2C marketplace operators to fully integrate messaging and conversational AI, delivering better results for both merchants and shoppers.

Conversational Marketplaces make AI-powered messaging a fundamental part of consumer journeys for digital storefronts.

In a digital-first world, shoppers expect to engage and transact without waiting and without friction. In fact, the vast majority of consumers (85%) report they want to message with brands on websites, apps, and popular messaging channels like WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, and Google's Business Messages. Conversational Marketplaces provide a complete solution for marketplace operators to enable merchants of all sizes to connect with shoppers through AI-powered conversations on these preferred channels.

"Shoppers love marketplaces for their convenience and diverse options, but they're easily frustrated when they have to wait on hold or click through to another website to ask questions or make purchases," said LivePerson CMO Amber Armstrong. "Conversational Marketplaces eliminate these dead ends and bring marketplaces up to date by making it simple to directly connect at every stage of the consumer journey, from discovery to sales to service to re-engagement."

Powered by LivePerson's industry-leading Conversational Cloud, Conversational Marketplaces make AI-powered messaging a fundamental part of consumer journeys for digital storefronts across verticals — from retail and travel to banking and decentralized finance — including:

Product and service listings websites: offering merchants out-of-the-box conversational commerce and AI tools for frictionless, always-on experiences

Parent brand hubs and franchise networks: connecting shoppers directly with local stores for streamlined, unified sales and service experiences

Business directories: providing conversational tools for advertisers to increase consumer engagement and capture more leads via appointments, reservations, and quotes

Conversational Marketplaces have already enabled AI-powered messaging for over 50,000 businesses across North America and Europe in automotive and business listings marketplaces. These conversational experiences drive more leads and sales; a leading US-based marketplace for car buyers and sellers using Conversational Marketplaces has seen 35% of AI-powered conversations convert to leads.

Marketplace operators can work with LivePerson at all levels of engagement, from deploying out-of-the-box or customized automations for lead generation, appointment scheduling, and transactions to leveraging a fully managed Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution answering inquiries, booking appointments, and generating leads on behalf of their merchants.

About LivePerson, Inc.:

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI at scale and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for its leadership in artificial intelligence. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

