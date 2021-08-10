Klaytn Foundation to Lead Klaytn Blockchain's Global Expansion

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn, the blockchain project spearheaded by South Korean Internet giant Kakao, today announced that the Klaytn Foundation, a non-profit entity headquartered in Singapore, will formally officiate its role as the core committee overseeing the scaling of operations and resources for the continued global expansion of the Klaytn blockchain and its ecosystem.

Klaytn blockchain development and ecosystem expansion, previously led by Kakao's blockchain affiliate Ground X, will now be led by the Singapore based Klaytn Foundation, with a focus on the expedition of global growth. Ground X will continue contributing to the Klaytn ecosystem, together with Krust, a newly established global accelerator unit of Kakao, led by Dean Song, by working with the Foundation to help accelerate its mission.

With hopes of building on its mission to drive global growth in the Klaytn ecosystem, the Klaytn Foundation will also accept applications for the Klaytn Growth Fund. The Fund invites developers and users to build applications, developer tools, or lead community building initiatives to facilitate sustainable growth. Promising candidates can benefit from financial grants and technical consultation. Applications will open on the Klaytn Foundation website in late September.

More information about the Klaytn Foundation can be found on the official website at https://klaytn.foundation .

About Klaytn Foundation

Klaytn Foundation is a non-profit entity in Singapore established to accelerate the sustainable growth of Klaytn. Klaytn Foundation supports developers to strengthen the technology of the Klaytn Network. Klaytn Foundation facilitates businesses to participate in Klaytn's global ecosystem. Klaytn Foundation coordinates with developers, businesses, and communities to create value from their interactions. To serve the roles, Klaytn Foundation is running open grant programs, including Klaytn Growth Fund (KGF) and Klaytn Improvement Reserve (KIR).

For more information, please visit https://klaytn.foundation .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klaytn-foundation-to-lead-klaytn-blockchains-global-expansion-301351593.html

SOURCE Klaytn