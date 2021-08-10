The Q and Chtrbox Launch New Platform Targeting India's Fastest Growing Economic Market

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Q and Chtrbox Launch New Platform Targeting India's Fastest Growing Economic Market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021

BharatBox Delivers 700 Million Tier 2 & 3 Consumers with India's First Integrated Platform Across TV, Digital and Social

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc's (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) two business units in India, The Q and its recently acquired influencer marketing platform, Chtrbox, have today together announced the launch of BharatBox, India's first integrated marketing platform powering brands to reach consumers in Tier 2 & Tier 3 Indian cities across television, digital platforms & social media. Tier 2 & Tier 3 Indian cities, composed primarily of cities with populations of less than one million, are driving the next wave of economic growth in India in 2021, with this trend expected to continue throughout the decade. BharatBox ("Bharat" is an alternate word for India, and is often used by businesses in India to refer to the emerging India beyond its metro cities) will focus on delivering content from India's most popular non-metro creators across television and digital. This new platform will combine the distribution strength of India's fastest growing television channel, The Q, with Chtrbox's deep data driven and cost effective solutions for building successful Tier 2 & Tier 3 targeted influencer driven campaigns.

Picture1_1.jpg

Tier 2 & Tier 3 India has become the hotbed of growth for both retail and e-commerce. In this fast-developing segment of India's rapidly expanding middle class, everything from luxury goods and apparel to the mobile internet have experienced growth rates that have strongly outpaced India's Tier 1 larger metro areas. India's middle class is sharply on the rise. Assuming India's economy continues to grow as predicted, by 2025 the Indian middle class will number 583 million people, or 41 percent of India's projected population, almost twice the current population of the United States. This has resulted in the creation of hundreds of new markets where consumers are hungry for content and commerce.

The Q, India's fastest growing Hindi language youth oriented television channel, is now available in over 118 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms. The popularity of the brand and ratings has been significantly driven by viewership in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. In addition, it's programming slate has featured hit series from leading social media content partners such as Baklol and Daravni Kahaniya, (each with over 13 million and 5.7 million followers across social platforms respectively) who have already established strong fan bases in these markets.

Chtrbox brings a wealth of influencer marketing experience in working across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, including leveraging local language platforms Josh & Moj. Regional specialists at both Chtrbox and The Q will deploy BharatBox to offer brand specific 360 degree go-to-market solutions that are fully integrated across all distribution platforms simultaneously.

The BharatBox platform will include the following features:

  • Television Advertisements: Reaching tens of millions of households weekly and targeting specific categories of consumers in key regional markets and demographics.
  • Influencer-Generated Social Media Content: Impactful multilingual content and brand assets by regional influencers designed to authentically deliver the brand messaging online and via mobile and social platforms.
  • Branded Content: Original series tailored specifically to regional audiences.
  • Interactivity and Surveys: Gamified engagement to seek real responses from consumers about new launches/products via influencers
  • E-Commerce: Opportunities to make direct purchases with discounts, coupons and QR Codes to provide instant purchase potential across all distribution platforms

Pranay Swarup, CEO of Chtrbox commented, "With the power of social media and social commerce growing exponentially, we have seen tremendous success for our brand partners when we have taken their messaging deeper into India with creators. We like to say 1 + 1 = 11 when we describe the power of our joining forces with QYOU Media and specifically The Q India. This marks the beginning of the many ways that we believe we will both lead the market and capture the hearts and minds of what may just be the world's largest new market for commerce and purchasing power...Tier 2 & Tier 3 India."

Added Simran Hoon, CEO of The Q India, "We are thrilled with how quickly we have begun to integrate the power and strength of both companies. The excitement and interest from our brand partners to leverage these unique and combined strengths has us feeling very confident that BharatBox will be a hit out of the gates. Perhaps more importantly, we believe consumers will be thrilled with integrated and branded content that is entertaining, interactive, fun and socially involving as they move towards purchase of a product or service. We are breaking new ground!"

About QYOU Media.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is India's leading influencer marketing platform connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

Join our shareholder chat group on Telegram: http://t.me/QYOUMedia

Picture1_2.jpg

favicon.png?sn=TO70281&sd=2021-08-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-q-and-chtrbox-launch-new-platform-targeting-indias-fastest-growing-economic-market-301351974.html

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO70281&Transmission_Id=202108100810PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO70281&DateId=20210810
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment