CVS Health launches first nationwide virtual primary care solution

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Aetna Virtual Primary Care is available for self-funded employers and provides eligible members access to health services remotely and in person, strengthens a member's relationship with a physician and helps overcome health access barriers.

PR Newswire

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 10, 2021

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS), announced an innovative health care solution, Aetna Virtual Primary Care, that reimagines the primary care experience and makes it easier for people to get the health services they need, anytime, anywhere.

CVS_Health_Logo.jpg

"The future of digital health solutions is rapidly unfolding," said Dan Finke, Executive Vice President, CVS Health, and President, Aetna. "Aetna Virtual Primary Care is a first-of-its-kind health care solution that provides a simple, affordable, convenient way for eligible members to receive quality primary care from a physician-led care team that knows them and is accessible from virtually anywhere."

With the Aetna Virtual Primary Care benefit, members have access to:

  • A diverse panel of board-certified physicians and coordinated care from a consistent team of specialists based on their health needs
  • A continuous relationship with a virtual care physician beginning from the first 30-45 minute comprehensive primary care visit and extending to every visit thereafter
  • Timely primary care appointments
  • $0 co-pay for virtual primary care visits and select in-person services at MinuteClinic® and CVS® HealthHUB™ locations*
  • In-depth preventive care with biometric screenings and support for managing chronic health issues – all built on a personalized care plan
  • A virtual nurse care team through unlimited in-app text or phone for pre, during, and post-visit support, including navigation to in-person, local providers as well as labs and testing
  • In-person visits with in-network health care providers with no referral requirements
  • Existing Aetna virtual care offerings such as mental health counseling, dermatology services, and 24/7 urgent care

*Not applicable until deductible is met on qualified high-deductible health plans

This new care experience is powered by Teladoc Health's longitudinal, physician-led care team model, and complemented by the strength of Aetna's provider network, and CVS Health services.

"Aetna Virtual Primary Care gives our members the power of choice and convenience, making it easier for people to get and stay healthy, even when balancing the demands of work and life," said Finke. "This, coupled with access to in-person visits with providers in our network, including MinuteClinic and HealthHUB locations, provides the flexibility needed for better health outcomes."

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care in ways no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and our nearly 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

Media Contact:
Ethan Slavin
[email protected]
(860-273-6095)

favicon.png?sn=NE70151&sd=2021-08-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-launches-first-nationwide-virtual-primary-care-solution-301351827.html

SOURCE CVS Health

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE70151&Transmission_Id=202108100900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE70151&DateId=20210810
