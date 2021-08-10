CVS Health launches first nationwide virtual primary care solution

PR Newswire

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS), announced an innovative health care solution, Aetna Virtual Primary Care, that reimagines the primary care experience and makes it easier for people to get the health services they need, anytime, anywhere.

"The future of digital health solutions is rapidly unfolding," said Dan Finke, Executive Vice President, CVS Health, and President, Aetna. "Aetna Virtual Primary Care is a first-of-its-kind health care solution that provides a simple, affordable, convenient way for eligible members to receive quality primary care from a physician-led care team that knows them and is accessible from virtually anywhere."

With the Aetna Virtual Primary Care benefit, members have access to:

A diverse panel of board-certified physicians and coordinated care from a consistent team of specialists based on their health needs

A continuous relationship with a virtual care physician beginning from the first 30-45 minute comprehensive primary care visit and extending to every visit thereafter

Timely primary care appointments

$0 co-pay for virtual primary care visits and select in-person services at MinuteClinic ® and CVS® HealthHUB™ locations*

co-pay for virtual primary care visits and select in-person services at MinuteClinic and CVS® HealthHUB™ locations* In-depth preventive care with biometric screenings and support for managing chronic health issues – all built on a personalized care plan

A virtual nurse care team through unlimited in-app text or phone for pre, during, and post-visit support, including navigation to in-person, local providers as well as labs and testing

In-person visits with in-network health care providers with no referral requirements

Existing Aetna virtual care offerings such as mental health counseling, dermatology services, and 24/7 urgent care

*Not applicable until deductible is met on qualified high-deductible health plans

This new care experience is powered by Teladoc Health's longitudinal, physician-led care team model, and complemented by the strength of Aetna's provider network, and CVS Health services.

"Aetna Virtual Primary Care gives our members the power of choice and convenience, making it easier for people to get and stay healthy, even when balancing the demands of work and life," said Finke. "This, coupled with access to in-person visits with providers in our network, including MinuteClinic and HealthHUB locations, provides the flexibility needed for better health outcomes."

