Cohen & Steers Appoints Bob Kuberski as Head of Wealth Management Consulting Group

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS), a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, announced today that Bob Kuberski has joined the firm as Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth Management Consulting Group. Mr. Kuberski succeeds David Edlin, who will be retiring after 12 years at Cohen & Steers and 35 years in the asset management industry. Mr. Kuberski will report to Dan Charles, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Distribution.

Mr. Kuberski brings more than 20 years of experience as a business development leader in the investment industry. He joins Cohen & Steers from Eaton Vance, where he was Director of Global Relationship Management, establishing a record of building talented teams that consistently exceeded sales and product placement goals. Prior to joining Eaton Vance, he served as Head of Retail Sales at RidgeWorth Investments after nearly a decade as a Regional Vice President at Invesco. Mr. Kuberski began his career providing financial planning services to his NFL teammates and clients in 1998 as a member of the Super Bowl XXXI champion Green Bay Packers. A former officer in the U.S. Navy, he continues to serve as a trustee on the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association and Foundation.

Dan Charles, Head of Global Distribution, said:

As David transitions to a well-deserved retirement, we are excited to have someone of Bob's caliber take on this mantle to build on our tradition of excellence. We are confident that through Bob's leadership, our wealth management team will continue to deliver outstanding results in helping financial advisors and their clients meet the need for diversifying alternatives and tax-advantaged income in a low-yield market environment.

Robert Steers, Chief Executive Officer, said:

We deeply appreciate David's many years of service and his leadership in building a world-class wealth management team at Cohen & Steers. His commitment to excellence and understanding of client needs have contributed to the firm's consistent organic growth. David will be missed, and we look forward to building upon the foundation that David built as we continue to provide innovative real assets and alternative income strategies to investors.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com

Symbol: NYSE: CNS

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-appoints-bob-kuberski-as-head-of-wealth-management-consulting-group-301351571.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.