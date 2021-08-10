P-Solve Investments Ltd Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: STIP, VT,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, VWO,
- Sold Out: VEA, IJR, SPY, ACWI, SCHB, VNQ, VNQI, IVV, VBR,
These are the top 5 holdings of P-Solve Investments Ltd
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 277,800 shares, 40.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 236,665 shares, 33.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 34,400 shares, 18.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.19%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 105,765 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 94.77%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
P-Solve Investments Ltd initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $105.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.27%. The holding were 277,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
P-Solve Investments Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.44%. The holding were 236,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
P-Solve Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
P-Solve Investments Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
P-Solve Investments Ltd sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
P-Solve Investments Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
P-Solve Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
P-Solve Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.Reduced: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
P-Solve Investments Ltd reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 99.19%. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $406.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -43.42%. P-Solve Investments Ltd still held 34,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
P-Solve Investments Ltd reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.77%. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.68%. P-Solve Investments Ltd still held 105,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.
