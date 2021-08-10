P-Solve Investments Ltd Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

P-Solve Investments Ltd Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company P-Solve Investments Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, P-Solve Investments Ltd. As of 2021Q2, P-Solve Investments Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of P-Solve Investments Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/p-solve+investments+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of P-Solve Investments Ltd
  1. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 277,800 shares, 40.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 236,665 shares, 33.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 34,400 shares, 18.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.19%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 105,765 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 94.77%
  5. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

P-Solve Investments Ltd initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $105.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.27%. The holding were 277,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

P-Solve Investments Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.44%. The holding were 236,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

P-Solve Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

P-Solve Investments Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

P-Solve Investments Ltd sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

P-Solve Investments Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

P-Solve Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

P-Solve Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.

Reduced: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

P-Solve Investments Ltd reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 99.19%. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $406.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -43.42%. P-Solve Investments Ltd still held 34,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

P-Solve Investments Ltd reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.77%. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.68%. P-Solve Investments Ltd still held 105,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of P-Solve Investments Ltd. Also check out:

1. P-Solve Investments Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. P-Solve Investments Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. P-Solve Investments Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that P-Solve Investments Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider