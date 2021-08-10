Logo
Delphi Financial Group Inc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Oxford Lane Capital Corp, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Sells Ares Capital Corp, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Delphi Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Oxford Lane Capital Corp, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, sells Ares Capital Corp, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR S&P China ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delphi Financial Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, Delphi Financial Group Inc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $364 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Delphi Financial Group Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/delphi+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Delphi Financial Group Inc
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 340,567 shares, 20.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.09%
  2. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 2,025,040 shares, 16.45% of the total portfolio.
  3. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 4,992,483 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio.
  4. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) - 1,612,044 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  5. New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) - 6,707,963 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Delphi Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 14,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Delphi Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $33.87, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC)

Delphi Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp by 43.63%. The purchase prices were between $6.29 and $7.82, with an estimated average price of $6.97. The stock is now traded at around $7.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 161,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)

Delphi Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $16.9 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $17.34.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Delphi Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27.

Reduced: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Delphi Financial Group Inc reduced to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 45.41%. The sale prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $20.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.98%. Delphi Financial Group Inc still held 420,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Delphi Financial Group Inc reduced to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 55.29%. The sale prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Delphi Financial Group Inc still held 130,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Delphi Financial Group Inc reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 31.93%. The sale prices were between $31.39 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $32.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Delphi Financial Group Inc still held 155,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

Delphi Financial Group Inc reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF by 24.67%. The sale prices were between $122.91 and $134.91, with an estimated average price of $130.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Delphi Financial Group Inc still held 35,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Delphi Financial Group Inc. Also check out:

1. Delphi Financial Group Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Delphi Financial Group Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Delphi Financial Group Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Delphi Financial Group Inc keeps buying

