4 Tech Stocks for Growth-Focused Investors

The four tech stocks listed below saw their quarterly revenue and net income improve remarkably on a year-over-year basis, drawing the interest of growth-focused investors. Furthermore, sell-side analysts on Wall Street have recommended positive ratings for these companies, indicating they expect their share prices to improve over the next several months.

Flex Ltd

The first stock that meets the criteria is Flex Ltd ( FLEX, Financial). Based in Singapore, the company helps a broad range of customers, including original equipment manufacturers, to design and build electronic components. It also provides several industries and end-markets with technology innovation, supply chain and manufacturing service solutions. The company operates globally.

Flex Ltd saw its quarterly revenue increase by 23.1% year over year to $6.342 billion as of the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended on July 2, 2021. The quarterly revenue was $5.153 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The company recorded net income of $206 million for the quarter, which was almost a four-fold increase from the net income of $52 million for the prior-year quarter.

The stock price was trading at $18.05 per share at close on Aug. 9 following a nearly 56% increase over the past year, for a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and a 52-week range of $10.01 to $20.04.

Flex Ltd does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $23.63 per share.

Jamf Holding Corp

The second stock that meets the criteria is Jamf Holding Corp ( JAMF, Financial), a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based global provider of a cloud software platform for Apple (AAPL) infrastructure and a security platform.

Jamf Holding Corp saw its quarterly revenue increase by 34.4% year over year to about $81.2 million as of the March 2021 quarter, up from $60.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp recorded a net loss of approximately $3.1 million for the quarter, improving from a net loss of $8.3 million for the prior-year quarter.

The stock was trading at $32.04 per share at close on Aug. 9 following an 18.3% fall that occurred over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a 52-week range of $27.77 to $41.22.

Jamf Holding Corp does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 1 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock holds a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of about $43.55 per share.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc

The third company that matches the criteria is LiveRamp Holdings Inc ( RAMP, Financial). Based in San Francisco, California, this company operates a platform where U.S. clients, including financial services companies, retailers, telecommunications providers, tech companies, healthcare operators and many others, have access to crucial information technology services.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc has recorded revenue of $119.04 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended on June 30, 2021. This represented a nearly 20% jump from $99.4 million recorded in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

The net income was $17.4 million in the quarter, representing a positive switch from a net loss of $21.7 million in the same quarter of the year before.

The stock was trading at around $46.77 per share at close on Aug. 9 after it fell 14.5% over the prior 12 months, determining a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a 52-week range of $38.50 to $87.38.

Currently, LiveRamp Holdings Inc does not pay dividends. It made distributions in the past and until Sept. 8, 2008, when shareholders received for the last time a quarterly dividend of 6 cents per common share.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 4 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $70.33 per share.

Impinj Inc

The fourth stock that qualifies is Impinj Inc ( PI, Financial), a Seattle, Washington-based operator of a cloud connectivity platform that provides businesses and people with daily data about several things including apparel, automobile parts, luggage and shipments. The information is provided through business and consumer applications.

Impinj Inc saw its most recent quarterly revenue increase by approximately 78.7% year over year, reaching $47.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, up from $26.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Impinj Inc said it incurred a net loss of $8.9 million for the quarter in question, improving remarkably from the same quarter of 2020, when the company posted a net loss of $17.5 million.

The stock traded at $49.55 per share at close on Aug. 9 thanks to an 89.63% increase that occurred over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a 52-week range of $22.73 to $79.05.

Impinj Inc does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and 2 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $69.17 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned.