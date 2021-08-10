Elys Game Technology Announces Q2-2021 Earnings Release Date

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS)(NEO:ELYS)(BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today reported that the Company will report second quarter 2021 results at approximately 5:00 p.m. EST on Monday August 16, 2021.

The Company also plans to hold a conference call for the investment community at 8:30 a.m. EST on Monday, August 23, 2021. Elys’ executive chairman and interim chief executive officer Michele Ciavarella, chief financial officer Mark Korb, US Bookmaking subsidiary president Vic Salerno, and Head of Special Projects Matteo Monteverdi will discuss the company's performance and objectives followed by a question and answer session.

In addition, conference call details and supplemental slides will be posted prior to the start of the call on Elys’ Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.elysgame.com%2Fcompany-information%2Fpresentations and filed on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations through its wholly owned subsidiary under the US Bookmaking brand in 4 states in the US market.

The Company’s innovative wagering solution, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including risks and/or uncertainties as described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

