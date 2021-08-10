National Vision Wins Two Awards Celebrating Gender Diversity

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

National Vision Wins Two Awards Celebrating Gender Diversity

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), one of the nation’s largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, announced today that it has received two recent awards for gender diversity. National Vision has been named one of Forbes’ Best Employers for Women in 2021 and received the highest ranking given by 50/50 Women on Boards™ for balanced gender representation among the independent members of the company’s Board of Directors.

“Achieving gender balance among our independent board members is a powerful substantiation of National Vision’s commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout our company. Being named to the Forbes list of Best Employers for Women is a validation of our efforts to make National Vision a great place to work for everyone,” said Reade Fahs, National Vision CEO. “Both recognitions honor the success that is possible when many different perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences are represented and respected in our work, whether in our boardroom or our stores and exam rooms.”

According to 50/50 Women on Boards’ Gender Diversity Index™ quarterly report on data available as of March 31, 2021, National Vision is one of only 169 companies on the Russell 3000 Index to have a gender-balanced board. Women are supported in leadership roles throughout the company: in 2020, 76% of National Vision’s employees were women, and women held 67% of the company’s management positions at the store manager level and above.

“National Vision is championing diversity and supporting women’s success in a field that for a long time was very male-dominated – so receiving these recognitions is truly meaningful,” said Jacqueline Grove, Senior Vice President of Talent Development; Culture; Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; and Philanthropy. “It puts in perspective how much progress we’ve been able to make by leading with a company culture that honors diversity, and it encourages us to keep pushing towards a more inclusive future for our associates and across the optical industry as a whole.”

These awards follow several other recent achievements by National Vision in its efforts to advance diversity and inclusion. Forbes included National Vision in its 2021 list of Best Employers for Diversity, and earlier this year, Reade Fahs joined more than 2,200 corporate leaders as a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion™ pledge, making National Vision the first optical retailer represented.

The Forbes Best Employers for Women were chosen based on an independent survey of 50,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations that also considered factors such as women’s representation at the executive and board levels and company initiatives to improve gender equity. The complete list can be viewed here.

50/50 Women on Boards is a nonprofit global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards of the Russell 3000 Index companies. For more information, visit www.5050wob.com.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Contacts+%26amp%3B+Eyeglasses, Eyeglass+World, Vision+Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select+Fred+Meyer+stores and on select+military+bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210810005356r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005356/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment