PPG Named to Forbes' 2021 "Best Employers for Women" List

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced that it has been named one of the “Best Employers for Women 2021” by Forbes magazine. PPG was the top paints, coatings, and chemicals manufacturer included on the list, and ranked No. 137 overall.

As part of its efforts to strengthen diversity, equity and inclusion across the company, PPG is focusing on increasing female representation to align with population demographics in the communities in which it operates. To help achieve this objective, PPG introduced changes to its recruiting process in 2020 - using artificial intelligence to reduce unconscious biases in job descriptions, analyzing labor market data to determine a representative demographic mix of candidates, and launching Employee Resource Networks (ERNs) to support and attract underrepresented candidates. PPG also increased the investment in its global Women’s Leadership Network, which now includes more than 11% of PPG’s workforce, and trained more than 1,800 managers over the past few years on unconscious biases. In 2020, 41% of PPG’s intern class and approximately 33% of professional hires globally were women.

“PPG believes in sustaining a workforce that is representative of the customers and communities we serve, and that includes a focus on our female population,” said Marvin Mendoza, PPG global head, diversity, equity and inclusion. “Countless studies have proven that gender diverse teams enhance business performance, but aside from being a smart organizational initiative, focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion is the right thing to do. At PPG, we know there is exciting work ahead, as we continue to cultivate a truly inclusive and equitable workplace. We are elated to celebrate the progress in our company’s journey.”

Forbes ranked the top 300 employers based on an independent survey from Statista of around 50,000 U.S. employees, including more than 30,000 women, at companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. Survey participants evaluated companies on a number of criteria, including diversity among top executives and board members, working conditions, wages, parental leave policies, family support, flexibility, representation and pay equity.

Click+here to view the full list. For more on PPG’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, visit the+DE%26amp%3BI+section of the company’s sustainability report.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210810005575r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005575/en/

