808 Renewable Energy Enters into a Cooperation Agreement with EZGO

Bradenton, Florida, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC Pink: RNWR) (“808” or the “Company”), today announces the Company has established a strategic cooperation relationship with EZGO Technology ( EZGO) to team up together on OEM co-manufacturing. A tri-party agreement has been executed to have EZGO to handle the chassis and frame production, and to have Coleitec Composites Technology Co., Ltd. to handle the composite material production.

According to Mr. Peter Chen, CFO of the company, “ As our Company has been working very aggressively in boosting up our production capacity, and building our global supply chain platform over the past few months, we are pleased to announce that we have accomplished our goal successfully. With the helps and supports from our strategic-alliance partners, now we are able to mass produce our electric reverse-trike vehicles and gyrocopters from this point on. Mr. Peter Chen furtherly added, "EZGO Technology is a capable and reputable manufacturer in two-wheel and three-wheel electric vehicles, and to have them as our co-manufacturing partner will significantly increase our production capability and to have better control on the production cost of our chassis and frames. Coleitec Composites is a leading advanced composite company services the electric vehicle, aviation, transportation and energy industries, they will be able to handle and fulfill our needs in high-quality and advanced composite materials, such as carbon fiber and fiberglass for our electric reverse-trike vehicles and gyrocopters, in addition to improve our production capability and over-all quality at the same time."

David Chen, President and CEO of 808 commented, “we are very excited about the progresses we have made over the past few months, and we feel extremely positive about the growth and future of our company throughout the future. By building a strong Cinergy and mutually-benefited strategic-alliance relationships with some of the best players in the industry, we now can deliver the quality products with better cost factors, as these partners can offer us favorable pricing of parts, components and system from their automated mass production facilities, and then we can pass down the savings to our customers as a result.“

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements using the words “hope,” “anticipate,” “may” and statements regarding the potential growth of the Company, and future plans and objectives of the Company and SilverLight, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SilverLight International Group

SilverLight Aviation, LLC is one of the only two autogyro (gyrocopter) aircraft manufacturers in the U.S. and it is based in Zephyrhills, Florida, specializing in the design and manufacture of gyroplane aircraft in the form of kits or ready to fly aircraft. Its sister company - SilverLight Electric Vehicles Inc. is an electric reverse-trike vehicle and low-speed EV manufacturer (WMI # 4S9 & NHTSA # 20744) based in Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton), Florida.

