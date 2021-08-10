Gil Quiniones joins Emera Board

Jackie Sheppard, Chair of Emera Inc. (TSX: EMA), announces the appointment of Gil+Quiniones to Emera’s Board of Directors, effective today.

“Gil will be a tremendous contributor to the Emera Board,” says Sheppard. “He brings extensive experience and is one of today’s energy industry leaders driving innovation, new technologies and cleaner energy solutions for customers.”

Mr. Quiniones’ career spans 30 years and extends across regulated and unregulated utility markets, public utilities, and state and local governments.

As President and CEO of the New York Power Authority (NYPA), Mr. Quiniones is playing a key role in state-led energy reform initiatives to empower customers and encourage the growth of clean renewable energy and energy efficiency. He has also served as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Marketing Sales and Corporate Affairs at the NYPA. Previously, he was Senior Vice President of Energy and Telecommunications at the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

Mr. Quiniones is a member of numerous not-for-profit boards and energy research associations in the U.S., including Chair of GridWise Alliance, past Chair and current board member of the Electric Power Research Institute and Vice Chair of the New York Energy Research and Development Authority.

Mr. Quiniones grew up in the Philippines and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from De La Salle University in Manila. He lives in New York with his family.

About Emera

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $31 billion in assets and 2020 revenues of more than $5.5 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments throughout North America, and in four Caribbean countries. Emera’s common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F and EMA.PR.H. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional Information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005635/en/