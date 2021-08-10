Amid the Uncertainty, Insight School of Oklahoma Is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year

Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK), a full-time, online public-school serving 6-12 students throughout the state, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. ISOK students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year today, August 10.

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey+by+Stride%2C+Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning.And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like ISOK have reported+lower+learning+loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

“Let’s go. Let’s get back on track. Let’s move forward,” said Jennifer Wilkinson, head of school for ISOK. “Last year was unique, and sometimes rough on parents and students. But let’s get back to a consistent education that helps all Oklahoma students succeed.”

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. ISOK’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

ISOK is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit ISOK, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Insight School of Oklahoma

Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK) is an alternative education online public charter school that serves students in grades 6-12 throughout the state of Oklahoma. ISOK is recognized by the Oklahoma State Department of Education as an alternative school and is authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. ISOK is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information, visit ok.insightschools.net.

