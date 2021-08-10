Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy Ready to Help All Louisiana Students Get Back on Track

Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy (LAVCA), a full-time, online public-school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students an education option designed to help them reach their full potential. LAVCA students and teachers open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year tomorrow, August 11.

“Last year was rough for a lot of Louisiana families, but LAVCA can provide that consistency parents need for their child’s growth and education,” said Danielle Scott, head of school for LAVCA. “And we can help students achieve success at the next level too!”

Students who attend LAVCA can earn+college+credits while still in high school. Eligible students in grades 11 and 12 are able to enroll in a combined number of high school and college courses per semester, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey+by+Stride%2C+Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning.And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. LAVCA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

LAVCA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit LAVCA, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy

Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy (LAVCA) is a full-time online public school program that serves students in grades K through 12. LAVCA is available tuition-free to Louisiana students through a partnership between Stride, Inc., the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs, and Community School for Apprenticeship Learning Inc. (CSAL). Founded in 1997, CSAL is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to provide students with real-world experiences by giving them access to alternative forms of instruction. For more information about LAVCA, visit lavca.k12.com.

