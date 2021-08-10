Fiduciary Trust International Continues Adding Professionals to Support Clients in Northern California, Welcoming David Oh as San Mateo-Based Trust Counsel

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that David Oh has joined the firm as trust counsel serving clients in Northern California. He works out of the organization’s office in San Mateo.

“David is highly regarded within the Bay Area as a trusted specialist in estate planning, trust, probate, and taxation law,” said Gene Todd, executive vice president for business development at Fiduciary Trust International, and the firm’s regional managing director for Northern California. “As we continue to build up our team in Northern California to support clients during today’s ever-changing market environment, David’s expertise will help us strengthen the personalized tax and estate planning strategies we craft for individuals and their families, as well as endowments and foundations.”

Mr. Oh has joined Fiduciary Trust International from Charles Schwab & Co., where he served as a director of Tax, Trusts and Estates, and focused on developing customized tax planning, estate planning, business succession, and retirement planning solutions for high-net-worth clients. He previously worked as a member of the Personal Financial Services group for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as well as an attorney in private practice.

“With changes to tax legislation at the federal and state levels on the horizon, clients need to have tax law experts on their side who can work with them to identify tax-efficient strategies for growing, preserving, and transferring their wealth across generations, while achieving their financial and philanthropic goals,” said Mr. Oh. “Fiduciary Trust International has established itself as a collaborative tax and estate planning advisor and resource across the country, including Northern California. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to review and implement tax and wealth management approaches for meeting the evolving, complex needs of our clients.”

Mr. Oh received his master of laws in taxation from the Boston University School of Law, and holds a juris doctor with a concentration in taxation law from the University of the Pacific. He also graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a bachelor of arts in legal studies and a minor in Asian-American studies.

Fiduciary Trust International has deep roots in Northern California. Its parent company, Franklin Templeton, has been delivering investment solutions from its San Mateo headquarters since 1973. Fiduciary Trust International continues to add professionals to its regional offices in San Mateo and San Francisco. The firm announced in November+2020 that Amy Ko came aboard as a senior relationship manager and managing director, and Freda Lam Zietlow, CFA joined in late+2019 as a senior portfolio manager and managing director.

