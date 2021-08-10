KSI Announces Exclusive Launch Party on Roblox, in partnership with BMG, Proper Loud and MBA Live

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, in partnership with global music company BMG, Proper+Loud, and MBA+Live, announced today that chart-topping hip-hop sensation and YouTuber KSI will host his first Launch Party on the Roblox platform. The interactive experience will showcase a performance from KSI and feature songs from his hit album, All Over The Place. KSI’s first performance starts on Friday, August 13th at 4:00 p.m. PDT with encore performances hourly over the weekend and will be followed by a first-of-its kind VIP after party experience for fans, including an exclusive virtual Q&A, on Saturday, August 14, all on the Roblox platform.

Olajide William 'JJ' Olatunji, known publicly as KSI, is one of YouTube's biggest stars, a chart topping music artist, and a professional boxer with a combined social media reach of over 40 million. His sophomore album All Over The Place rose to the number one spot on the Official UK Albums Chart after generating over 34,000 copies sold in its first week, outselling the rest of the top five combined. The 16 track album project released last month features collaborations with Anne-Marie, Future, 21 Savage, YUNGBLUD, and Polo G, among others.

“All Over the Place is a once-in-a-lifetime album that takes you on an adventure that will be remembered for years to come,” said KSI. “So we needed to host an equally memorable Launch Party bringing all aspects of my journey together, from boxing to music to the fans that support me through it all. I can’t wait to welcome my fans into this virtual experience and connect in a way we’ve never done before.”

The Launch Party takes place under the London Eye on a boxing ring themed dance floor. Before the Launch Party premieres, Roblox users will be able to hop into cars and race each other through the streets of London as well as purchase exclusive virtual merchandise, including three limited edition items. After the show, KSI will keep the virtual party going with VIP rooftop after party where he will hang out and live chat with fans

“We are delighted to be hosting the chart topping and multi-talented KSI’s first launch party on Roblox in partnership with BMG,” said Jon Vlassopulos, Vice President and Global Head of Music for Roblox. “I can’t wait to race around London and join the exclusive VIP after party that will connect KSI with fans from all corners of the globe, this is a great example of how Roblox Launch Parties bring together millions of fans in personal, engaging, interactive, and immersive ways.”

“At BMG, our approach is to look at things from the artist’s perspective,” said Christopher Ludwig, BMG VP Global Digital Partnerships & Strategy. “For KSI, this means being at the cutting edge of technology and remaining authentic and raw to reach his global, digital-native audience where they are. Roblox provided the perfect platform to immerse fans in the world of KSI, bringing to life his persona with a photo-realistic avatar and building a space to spotlight his talent and passions. We’re delighted to kick off our partnership with Roblox through this first activation and bring global fans into the KSI experience.”

President of Proper Loud and Manager of KSI, Mams Taylor says: “We are thrilled to be teaming up with Roblox. It's a great creative opportunity for team KSI and Roblox to do something unique and crossover both audiences, showcasing KSI's music and Roblox's awesome and fun platform.”

Mark Bennett, Managing Director at MBA Live says: “The opportunity to align with Roblox is a perfect match for KSI, in that he has consistently looked to create long lasting moments for his audience through innovation and disrupting areas of entertainment. This launch party will allow his global audience to experience songs in a completely new way, whilst exposing his music to a potentially huge new audience.”

For the new generation of music fans, Roblox provides the platform to discover, share, and get closer to music they love. For artists and labels, Roblox offers a unique and creative way to engage and attract millions of fans and drive new revenue streams, all in the metaverse. Roblox is now table stakes for artists that seek to promote new music, attract new fans, and earn revenue. Opportunities range from experiences such as Launch Parties and Virtual Concerts to song distribution and virtual merchandise sales.

Attending the KSI Launch Party

Full Launch Party details and information on how to sign up for a free Roblox account to enter the Launch Party can be found here. Roblox users can attend any of the hourly showtimes throughout the weekend. For a preview of what’s to come, check out the trailer here. The official videos to the songs on All Over The Place can be found on his YouTube+Channel.

SHOWTIMES

Launch Party Premiere

Saturday, August 14th at 12:00 a.m. BST / Friday, August 13th at 4:00 p.m. PDT

Launch Party reoccurs every hour on the hour throughout the weekend

VIP After Parties With KSI

Saturday, August 14th immediately following the premiere

Additional times throughout the weekend announced by @KSI on Twitter

Final Launch Party Showing

Monday, August 16th at 7:00 a.m. BST / Sunday, August 15th at 11:00 p.m. PDT

About KSI

Hitting number two in the UK album chart and with over a billion streams, in Dissimulation KSI creates space for both his public persona and the personal: big hit features with the likes of Rick Ross and Lil Baby (Down Like That) and AJ Tracey (Tides) sit alongside more intimate, honest tracks. No stranger to defying expectations, Dissimulation received critical acclaim. Clash labelled it “an excellent body of work”; “he’s absolutely smashed it” proclaimed Metro.

It’s no surprise that KSI has been seen on the cover of The Sunday Times Magazine, The Sunday Times Culture, Music Week; The Observer Magazine, Viper and Notion. Other labels and artists want a piece of the KSI pie too: just look to the success of his features on S1mba’s Loose and Nathan Dawe’s BRIT nominated Lighter.

With his second album out now, a 2021 tour which sold out in seconds including a headline show at The SSE Arena Wembley, the launch of his own label and a single with Craig David (Really Love), Anne-Marie (Don’t Play), YUNGBLUD (Patience), rappers Future and 21 Savage (Number 2) and now, Lil Wayne (Lose) KSI has proven that music is very much his domain.

KSI brings with him the unrelenting work ethic and infectious energy which YouTube instilled in him. Despite his debut’s success, Dissimulation just scratched the surface: All Over The Place showcases his artistry’s further progression again. Given FAULT Magazine described KSI as “one of 2019’s biggest success stories - “an emergent hip-hop star” said The i - all eyes will be on his follow up. KSI’s task - writes The Observer - is “not just to make “YouTube rap” but the real thing”. Their verdict? “Mission accomplished.”

All Over The Place, the new album from KSI via BMG UK / RBC Records is out now.

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

About BMG

BMG – est. 2008 – is the world’s fourth-biggest music company, the first new global player in the music business of the streaming age, and a record label and music publisher in one. Named in 2020 one of the world’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, BMG’s pitch is unique – a relentless focus on fairness and transparency and service to its artist and songwriter clients. BMG’s 20 offices across 12 core music markets now represent over three million songs and recordings, including many of the most renowned and successful catalogs in popular music history. BMG’s fresh approach includes production music, films, books, artist management, merchandise, neighboring rights, and live as well as music publishing and recordings off the same service platform. BMG is owned by international media, services and education company Bertelsmann, whose other content businesses include the broadcaster RTL Group, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House and the magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr. With its multi-platform perspective, integrated technology platform and commitment to help artists maximize their income, BMG aims to be the best company in music to do business with. www.bmg.com

About Proper Loud

Formed in 2007 by President, Mams Taylor, Proper Loud is an award-winning global music management company representing world class artists, directors, and producers across a broad range of genres. Operating from its Los Angeles headquarters, Proper Loud prides itself in having close relationships with its roster and taking the time to understand their artist’s individual needs and goals. The company also aim to be recognised for their integrity, fairness and making impactful and great art. For additional information visit properloud.com.

About MBA Live

MBA Live, the talent agency that sits at the intersection of an artist's live endeavours. Formed in 2019, the company has assisted their clients across live touring, TV performances (James Corden, Jonathan Ross, Top of the Pops), corporate shows, branding opportunities in the live space and produced live performance content for YouTube, already racking up tens of millions of views. The only independent talent agency nominated for the 2021 Talent Agency of the Year Award at the Music Week Awards.

