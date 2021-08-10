Letter to Shareholders from the Chairman of the Board Ilya Shpurov

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Letter to Shareholders from the Chairman of the Board Ilya Shpurov

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nicosia, Cyprus, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (

RAFA, Financial) shares the following letter to shareholders from Chairman of the Board Ilya Shpurov:

“It is my pleasure to provide the following update on the exciting future and status of Rafarma's audit.

The company intends to file Form a 10 with the SEC to initiate SEC reporting status. In order for this to happen, we must complete our previously announced audit. The audit has challenges which have affected the timeline.

A significant number of the company's industrial assets are located in Russia, where the deadline for submitting the annual reports of public companies according to the international standard is July 15th. We have to audit them and convert them to GAAP, which is happening right now. We are currently working with several audit firms including Soldinger & Associates to obtain a PCAOB audit of the financial performance of Rafarma Pharmaceuticals Inc. in accordance with GAAP.

As a CEO, I have been involved in many transactions around the world and understand the concerns of shareholders about a company's assets. We have not previously conducted a PCAOB audit for any of our companies, and we are working through the learning curve with a goal of maximum transparency.

However, I feel confident that we are close to completing the audit. We expect its completion in the next 6-8 weeks. This audit includes consolidated reports from several large companies in various jurisdictions. This was a very big undertaking for our company and we are delighted to complete this process and move on to the next steps in our plans for the company.

I am also pleased to announce that the company recently signed a number of agreements to develop new drugs in the treatment of behavioral disorders, which will be announced later.”

Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. Except for the historical issues contained in this document, the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “before”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “could”, “would like” , “Rate” or “continue,” or negative other variations or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, results of operations or achievements to differ materially from any future results, results of activities or achievements, expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of our management only as of the date of this Document. Additional information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's OTC market filings. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results may differ materially from those expected in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of our management only as of the date of this Document. Additional information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's OTC market filings. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results may differ materially from those expected in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of our management only as of the date of this Document. Additional information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's OTC market filings. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results may differ materially from those expected in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are available in the Company's OTC market filings. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results may differ materially from those expected in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are available in the Company's OTC market filings. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results may differ materially from those expected in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

RAFARMA

(307) 429-2029

ti?nf=ODMwNjQyNCM0MzUxMjE5IzUwMDA2NjQ4NQ==
RAFARMA-PHARMACEUTICALS-INC.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment