Comedy Icon Jeff Dunham Announces Four 2021 Dates For "Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?" At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist announce four new dates for, "JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The four 2021 performances going on sale are:

Sept. 26

Oct. 17

Nov. 14

Dec. 9

Tickets for the newly announced performances go on sale to the general public on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. PTon www.ticketmaster.com/JeffDunhamVegas. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Members of Jeff Dunham's official fan club will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 10 PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation customers will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales end Friday, Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. PT.

