Assisted 4 Living, Inc. Acquires Trillium Healthcare Group's Assets

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Assisted 4 Living, Inc. Acquires Trillium Healthcare Group's Assets

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Assisted 4 Living, Inc.'s Acquisition of Trillium HealthCare Group's Assets is the Initial Stage of the Company's Growth Plan in the Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living Industry.

PR Newswire

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted for Living Inc. (OTC: ASSF) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Trillium Healthcare Group's assets. Trillium Healthcare is a post-acute healthcare company which has offered operational insight into the skilled nursing and senior living communities for over 10 years.

A Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) is a state licensed and regulated in-patient rehabilitation and medical treatment center staffed with trained medical professionals. SNFs provide the medically necessary services of licensed nurses along with physical, occupational and speech therapy. Trillium currently leases and operates 26 facilities in four states: Florida, Georgia, Iowa, and Nebraska with 1,685 total licensed beds (1,546 skilled nursing, 139 assisted living) and 36 independent living apartments. Trillium 2020 revenues were approximately $100 million.

"The Trillium acquisition includes their back office, which is a group of very well qualified and highly skilled employees with a commitment to quality and support to the facilities. We will integrate the Trillium back office with the current team at Assisted 4 Living, Inc. and the combination will provide a highly efficient and extremely solid foundation and platform to support all our subsidiaries and facilities. This was a key acquisition for us in our growth plans and we are thrilled to be able to acquire an organization like Trillium," – Louis Collier, CEO of Assisted 4 Living, Inc.

About Assisted for Living
Assisted 4 Living, Inc. (OTC: "ASSF") is diversified healthcare company providing post-acute care for Pediatrics and Seniors through three separate and distinct operating divisions. Wholly owned subsidiary, Trillium Healthcare - OPS, LLC provides medically necessary services of licensed nurses, physical and occupational therapists, and speech pathologists within the Skilled Nursing arena. Wholly owned subsidiary, Banyan Pediatric Centers, Inc. is a PPEC (Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care), providing nurse-staffed pediatric day care center for medically complex children age birth to 21 years. Real Living Property Holdings, LLC is the real estate holding company into which all real estate will be housed. It does not currently consist of any other operations. Assisted 4 Living's growth plan is primarily through an acquisition strategy for the Seniors and a build-out plan for the Pediatric division. Additionally, the company will optimize the operations and internalize services such as Therapy, Medical Management and Pharmacy.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements about our business, or financial condition and prospects that reflect our assumptions and beliefs based on information currently available. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although there may be certain forward-looking statements not accompanied by such expressions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. We can give no assurance that the expectations indicated by such forward-looking statements will be realized. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this news release, and except as otherwise required by law, we have no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

favicon.png?sn=FL70191&sd=2021-08-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assisted-4-living-inc-acquires-trillium-healthcare-groups-assets-301352286.html

SOURCE Assisted 4 Living

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL70191&Transmission_Id=202108101034PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL70191&DateId=20210810
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment