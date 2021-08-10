UCASU Files Amended 2020 Reports and Reconfirmed Net Gain

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) filed amendment 10K/A to its annual filing 10-K for the fiscal year 2020, to correct a typographic error in regard of its net equity per share. The amended filing reconfirmed a net asset gain of $14,175 from operations, which beats the company's previous projection.

"The amendment doesn't change anything in our financial statements," explains Larry Wu, founder of UC Asset. "But in our narrative section where we provided management discussions of our operation, we mistakenly used some text from a previous version, which contained wrong numbers of our net equity per share, by the end of fiscal year 2020. These numbers were mistakenly input as $1.594 before dilution and $1.548 after full dilution, respectively."

According to the Form 10K/A, the company's net equity per share rose to $1.583 per share prior to dilution by the end of 2020, and to $1.538 per share fully-diluted. This represents a $0.06 per share increase and a $0.01 per share increase respectively, from the year end of 2019.

"We are very sorry for this typographic error, despite the fact that our numbers in our financial statements have always been correct. The amended filing states the same fact, that our operation in the fiscal year of 2020 is profitable. We beat our permissive projection, which was made at the beginning of the year, when the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on our business along with so many others. We adjusted our strategy and made a big come-back in the second half of 2020, and we are optimistic about our performance in the year of 2021," says Wu.

In addition, the amended 10K/A reconfirms that UC Asset has a consolidated revenue of $4.53 million for the fiscal year of 2020, which represents a 55% growth from $2.93 million of consolidated revenue for 2019. This is the result of portfolio management to exit its investments in residential properties, with the intention to shift investments to more profitable real estate products. In the year of 2021, UC Asset has made a new investment into Airbnb-based home-office rentals, or SHOC (shared home office cluster) properties. It has also invested in a historical landmark and licensed its artistic rights to technology partners to create and sell Ethereum-based NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Currently, UC Asset is still strong in cash and seeks more investment opportunities.

