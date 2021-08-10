Jefferies Analysts See More Upside for Tesla

Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA, Financial) posted its strongest-ever quarterly results in the second quarter of 2021. On July 26, the company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.45 per share, beating analyst expectations of 98 cents per share.

Tesla stock rose on Monday as Jefferies analysts raised their price target to $850 from $700, citing the electric automaker's continued financial progress and its market-leading position in the EV industry. The electric vehicle manufacturer is expected to benefit immensely from the shift in the auto industry in favor of EVs, and Jefferies analysts expect Tesla stock to gain 22% from the current market price of around $705 in the next 12 months.

Commenting on Tesla’s market position, Jefferies analysts wrote in a research note:

“Tesla shares went through a healthy re-basing so far this year with execution risk and 'noise' dominating the investment case while Legacy [original equipment manufacturers] were fighting back with their own transition plans. From low model complexity to direct distribution, Tesla is the benchmark and should remain for some time even as the model range expands and the company expands its network of physical stores and repair centers.”

Jefferies analysts seem to believe in Tesla’s ability to convert its market leadership into higher earnings.

Exhibit 1: Market share of Tesla by region

Source: Investor presentation

Second-quarter earnings recap

Tesla reported $11.96 billion in revenue for the second quarter, up 98% year-over-year, supported by strong growth in vehicle deliveries. The automotive sector generated revenue of $10.21 billion, while solar photovoltaics and energy storage systems for households, businesses and utilities brought in revenue of $801 million. Revenue from non-core businesses came in at $951 million for the second quarter.

Tesla reported net income of $1.14 billion for the quarter, which marked the first time the company surpassed a billion dollars in profits for a quarter in its operating history.

Commenting on the increasing demand for its vehicles and the global chip shortage, Tesla wrote:

“Global demand continues to be robust, and we are producing at the limits of available parts supply. While we saw ongoing semiconductor supply challenges in Q2, we were able to further grow our production.”

Exhibit 2: Quarterly net income

In China, the company encountered disruptions because of supply chain issues, but these are unlikely to be permanent challenges. Tesla has completed the shift to Gigafactory Shanghai as the primary vehicle export hub, which is likely to reduce operating costs further in the coming years, resulting in a boost to the company’s profitability.

Vehicle deliveries, as illustrated below, continue to gain traction, aided by the strong demand for EVs in key markets such as the U.S., Europe and China.

Exhibit 3: Vehicle deliveries

Source: Investor presentation

The outlook is promising despite temporary challenges

The global chip shortage remains the primary challenge for the company in the short run, according to the earnings report. The newfound scarcity of semiconductors developed during the global lockdown last year, and the supply chain issues have yet to be addressed fully.

Commenting on the impact of the chip shortage on Tesla, CEO Elon Musk said:

“Regarding supply chain, while we're making cars at full speed, the global chip shortage situation remains quite serious. For the rest of this year, our growth rates will be determined by the slowest part in our supply chain, which is the wide range of chips that are at various times the slowest parts in the supply chain. I mean it's worth noting that if we had everything else if we had the best numbers of vehicles themselves, we would not be able to make them. Everything except the chips, we won't be able to make them. The chip supply is fundamentally the governing factor on our output. It is difficult for us to say how long this will last because we don't have -- this is out of our control essentially. It does seem like it's getting better, but it's hard to predict. So in fact, even achieving the output that we did achieve was only due to an immense effort from people within Tesla. We were able to substitute alternative chips and then write the firmware in a matter of weeks.”

The company's biggest challenge in the second quarter was procuring enough modules to control the airbags and seatbelts in Tesla vehicles, which disrupted the production in the Shanghai and Fremont plants. According to industry experts, chip demand will continue to rise as cloud computing and cryptocurrency mining become more prominent. The chip shortage, therefore, is expected to last through 2022.

Clarifying the impact of the chip shortage on the highly anticipated Cybertruck, Musk said:

“So in order for Cybertruck and Semi to scale to volume that's meaningful for customer deliveries, we've got to solve the chip shortage working with our suppliers. And someone would say, why don't you just build a chip fab? Well, OK, that would take us, even moving like lightning, 12 to 18 months. So it's not like whoop out a chip fab. Like, yeah, look, a chip fab.”

The company uses the same chips for its energy storage products as it does for vehicles, so the production of the Tesla Powerwall has been scaled back to accommodate vehicle production. The Powerwall production will be increased once the semiconductor issue is resolved. Tesla is trying to mitigate the negative impact by switching to microcontrollers and building new firmware to deal with new chips from different suppliers. Discussing the strategy to manage supply chain issues for both vehicle and energy storage product manufacturing, Musk said:

“So what we're thinking of doing depending on -- is basically overshooting on cell supply for vehicles, and then as we have say excess cell supply in one month or another, then routing that so outputs to the Megapack and Powerwall.”

Given that the chip shortage is expected to last until the end of 2022, Tesla's strategy will continue to give it an advantage over legacy automakers as the company has already introduced innovative solutions to negate the threat. KGI Securities recently raised its Tesla price target to $855 per share, citing this unique business model and market leadership.

Takeaway

Tesla is proving technologically superior in comparison to legacy automakers, which paints a promising picture of what the future holds for the company. Despite the chip shortage, Tesla reported double-digit revenue growth for the second quarter and the company expanded its manufacturing capacity, positioning itself to deliver strong numbers in the coming quarters as well. Tesla has also expanded into a variety of emerging technologies as well, including the development of its own battery systems and solar technology equipment, as well as supercharging stations, vehicle service centers and self-driving software and hardware. With the EV and renewable energy markets booming, Tesla is poised to deliver handsome returns to long-term investors.