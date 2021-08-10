Logo
Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd Buys Trip.com Group, Huazhu Group, Tuya Inc, Sells Daqo New Energy Corp, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, NIO Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Trip.com Group, Huazhu Group, Tuya Inc, Dada Nexus, AiHuiShou International Co, sells Daqo New Energy Corp, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, NIO Inc, iHuman Inc, Yatsen Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd owns 84 stocks with a total value of $649 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taikang+asset+management+%28hong+kong%29+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 280,000 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.91%
  2. Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 1,696,756 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.19%
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 70,300 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio.
  4. Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 733,099 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.68%
  5. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 267,150 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.87%
New Purchase: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $31.99, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $21.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 267,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AiHuiShou International Co Ltd (RERE)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in AiHuiShou International Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $12.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 393,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $12.53, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 550,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Waterdrop Inc (WDH)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in Waterdrop Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.38 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $7.64. The stock is now traded at around $3.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 619,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 265,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $575.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 6,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 112.19%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 1,696,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 42.68%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $56.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 733,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tuya Inc (TUYA)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in Tuya Inc by 165.88%. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 639,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $58.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 161,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 25.26%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $509.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 115.55%. The purchase prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $148.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $56.48 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Sold Out: iHuman Inc (IH)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in iHuman Inc. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $14.05, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Reduced: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd reduced to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 81.49%. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $412.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd still held 2,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: NIO Inc (NIO)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd reduced to a holding in NIO Inc by 62.02%. The sale prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.220700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd still held 46,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd reduced to a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd by 24.74%. The sale prices were between $8.87 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $6.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd still held 141,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd reduced to a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd by 48.8%. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $48.74, with an estimated average price of $40.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd still held 11,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd. Also check out:

1. Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd keeps buying
insider