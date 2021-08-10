Logo
Legion Capital Named on CIO Bulletin's Top 50 Best Companies to Watch 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

FinTech Lender excelling with growing real estate market in the United States

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Legion Capital Corporation (OTCQX: LGCP), a FinTech enabled, specialized business lender, was named in CIO Bulletin's Best 50 Companies To Watch 2021 Listing.

Legion Capital funds acquisition, early-stage development and growth capital needs for small and medium-sized business owners, real estate developers and entrepreneurs, addressing a market segment that has gone largely unserved by banks and conventional lenders. The company has core holdings in real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials and other business segments, along with a substantial pipeline of transactions that will provide exponential growth over the next several years.

f9f351aaa911fde94c661e142a38.jpg

'We are pleased to be recognized as one of the Best 50 Companies to Watch 2021 by CIO Bulletin,' explained Chairman James Byrd. 'We are very excited about what the future holds for Legion Capital - our team has worked tirelessly to position Legion as a potential market leader in our space - and for Legion to be recognized in such a manner is a testament to the hard work of our entire team.'

As a specialized lender and private equity firm, Legion Capital continues to be focused on small and emerging companies we look to acquire ownership stakes, on either a controlling or non-controlling basis, in select companies and projects in growth industries.

For more information on Legion Capital's inclusion in CIO Bulletin's 50 Best Companies To Watch 2021, please visit https://www.ciobulletin.com/magazine/50-best-companies-to-watch-2021-listing

About Legion Capital:

Legion Capital (Ticker Symbol: LGCP) is a FinTech enabled, publicly-traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium-sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com.

CONTACTS:

Legion Capital Corporation

Jamison Lenczyk
Investor Relations Director
407-720-4616
[email protected]

Disclaimer:

Certain statements that we make in this information piece may constitute 'forward-looking statements' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' and future or conditional verbs such as 'will' 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' and 'would,' as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in any Offering Documents associated with this information piece. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether the result of new information, future events or otherwise. Legion is a private lender, and not a member of FINRA or FDIC. Legion Capital paid $1000 for distribution and republication rights of CIO Bulletin Best 50 Companies To Watch 2021.

SOURCE: Legion Capital Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658895/Legion-Capital-Named-on-CIO-Bulletins-Top-50-Best-Companies-to-Watch-2021

img.ashx?id=658895

