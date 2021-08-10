Fundamental Global(R) Closes First SPAC Transaction with OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) | Launches Growth Strategy Focused on Special Situation Holdings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fundamental Global(R) Closes First SPAC Transaction with OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) | Launches Growth Strategy Focused on Special Situation Holdings

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Finalizes Divestiture of 50% Ownership in CWA

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Fundamental Global®, a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings, announced the closing of its first SPAC transaction for FG New America Acquisition Corp (

NYSE:FGNA, Financial) with OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI, Financial), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit.

Former Chairman and CEO of TD Ameritrade and Fundamental Global® Chairman Joe Moglia said, "We continue to be very impressed by the significant growth the OppFi team has achieved. We look forward to their ongoing expansion as the company builds out its data driven digital platform to reach the millions of consumers who could benefit from expanded access to financial products."

In addition to the closing of its first SPAC transaction, Fundamental Global® announced plans to sharpen its focus on special situation holdings. Its current special situation holdings include FG Financial Group Inc. (Nasdaq:FGF)(Nasdaq:FGFPP), OppFi Inc. (

NYSE:OPFI, Financial) Ballantyne Strong Inc. (NYSE American:BTN), GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc. (TSXV:GFP, Financial), BK Technologies Corp (NYSE American:BKTI) and Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF, Financial).

"I could not be more excited about the future of our holdings, and I look forward to working with the managers of these organizations to create long-term value for stakeholders," commented Former T. Rowe Price, Point72 and Tiger Cub Portfolio Manager and Fundamental Global® CEO Kyle Cerminara. "With our proven track record, I am confident that special situations plays to our core strengths as we renew our focus as a company."

As part of this more targeted focus, Fundamental Global® announced that is has fully divested of its 50% ownership interest in CWA Asset Management Group, LLC d/b/a Capital Wealth Advisors ("CWA"). Per the divestiture, Lewis Johnson will remain with CWA.

"We are eliminating all unnecessary distractions so that we can focus on our best opportunities in special situations," added Cerminara.

Fundamental Global®

Fundamental Global® is a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings. Fundamental Global® was co-founded by former T. Rowe Price, Point72 and Tiger Cub portfolio manager Kyle Cerminara and former Chairman and CEO of TD Ameritrade, Joe Moglia. Its current holdings include FG Financial Group Inc. (Nasdaq:FGF,FGFPP), OppFi Inc. (

NYSE:OPFI, Financial) Ballantyne Strong Inc. (NYSE American:BTN), GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc. (TSXV:GFP, Financial), BK Technologies Corp (NYSE American:BKTI) and Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF, Financial).

CONTACT:

Kyle Cerminara, Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE: Fundamental Global



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658813/Fundamental-GlobalR-Closes-First-SPAC-Transaction-with-OppFi-Inc-NYSEOPFI-Launches-Growth-Strategy-Focused-on-Special-Situation-Holdings

img.ashx?id=658813

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment