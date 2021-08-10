Logo
Greenbank Director Terry Pullen Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Greenbank Capital

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC) (OTCMKTS:GRNBF) (

FRA:2TL, Financial) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") announces that, effective immediately, the Board of Directors of GreenBank have appointed director Terry Pullen as CEO of GreenBank Capital to replace David Lonsdale, who has tendered his resignation (which has been accepted by the Board) as CEO and a Director of the company,due to family medical reasons.

Mark Wettreich, Chairman of GreenBank, commented "Whilst GreenBank offer genuine appreciation to David for his entrepreneurial flair, extensive experience and unwavering personal values, we are thrilled to have appointed Terry Pullen as CEO".

"Terry has added a creative dimension to the Company's strategy, since joining our Board 18 months ago, and I confidently support Terry stepping up to the CEO role. Given the huge progress GreenBank has made over the last year in delivering shareholder value and in the process becoming an award-winning merchant bank, I am immensely excited for the prospects we have, born from the foundation David Lonsdale helped us create and now handing over to Terry to lead the execution of our strategy".

Terry Pullen is an experienced and driven executive, who has been a Director of GreenBank since April of 2020 alongside being CEO of The Substantia Group and, more recently, Staminier Limited (both GreenBank portfolio companies).

Terry's 33-year business career has included time as a Principal Partner of J. Rothschild Assurance and has given him the opportunity to successfully lead businesses, in a range of sectors, deploying ‘an ambitious, yet no-nonsense approach' to disrupting traditional attitudes towards finance, marketing and corporate strategy.

Terry Pullen said "The role is to lead the company to be listed on Nasdaq through creative deal-making and insightful investments delivered by a highly motivated and incentivized team. The goal is clear, and my commitment is to make GreenBank the capital growth story of the 2020's!"

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a next generation merchant banking business that has a flexible low-cost overhead structure designed to maximize profitability. Our management are based in Toronto, Dallas and London and are used to working across borders remotely. Our model of remote working, dynamic space and flexible contracts -rather than large, fixed costs - establishes GreenBank as a global merchant bank for the future, both during and after COVID19. This was recently recognized by Capital Finance International which gave GreenBank its 2021 Award for the Most Innovative Merchant Bank in Canada.

GreenBank is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Frankfurt Boerse and on the OTC Markets in the USA. (Trading symbols CSE: GBC and FRA: 2TL and OTCMKTS: GRNBF). GreenBank invests in undervalued exponential growth companies focused on building consistent capital appreciation for its shareholders.

For details of our "6 Key Drivers of Value" please see our Investor Presentation:

https://greenbankcapitalinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/03.11.20_Greenbank-Deck-compressed.pdf

For more information please visit our website www.GreenBankCapitalInc.com or contact

Mark Wettreich at +1 (214) 202-4353 or by email [email protected]

SOURCE: GreenBank Capital Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659087/Greenbank-Director-Terry-Pullen-Appointed-Chief-Executive-Officer-of-Greenbank-Capital

img.ashx?id=659087

