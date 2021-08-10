Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

LAKE BARRINGTON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) ("Yunhong CTI" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of custom film products, foil and latex novelty balloons, and flexible packaging products, announced that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") for the redemption of all of its equity interests in Flexo Universal S DE RL DE CV, a Mexican corporation ("Flexo"), in a transaction with Kingman Distributions, S.A. DE C.V, a Mexican corporation (the "Buyer"), that will become the majority owner of Flexo (the "Transaction"). Flexo Universal is currently a subsidiary of the Company and manufactures latex balloons in Guadalajara, Mexico.

"We've significantly evolved our business over the past year and today's announcement reaffirms the positive progress we have achieved in realigning our operations to position the Company for improved performance and growth," said Jana Schwan, Chief Operating Officer of Yunhong CTI. "We believe the company is now at an important inflection point. With this transaction, the reduction in our revolving credit facility, and improving business fundamentals, we head into 2022 on a sounder financial foundation to support our growth objectives."

In connection with the Transaction, the Buyer agreed to pay the Company $500,000, of which $100,000 will be paid at closing and the remainder will be paid in installments over twelve months following closing (the "Installment Obligations"). The Installment Obligations are to be secured by a pledge of the assets of Flexo, as well as by guaranties provided by the Buyer and Pablo Gortazar, an individual with an ownership interest in Flexo, pursuant to a Guaranty and Security Agreement to be entered into among the Company, the Buyer, Flexo and Mr. Gortazar at the closing.

The closing of the Transaction is expected to occur on October 10, 2021. The closing is conditioned on, among other things, (i) the Company being released from all obligations in connection with its guaranty of the real property lease for Flexo's facility, and (ii) the Company repaying its obligations in full to PNC Bank, National Association.

About Yunhong CTI Ltd.
Yunhong CTI is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of foil balloons and produces laminated and printed films for commercial uses. Yunhong CTI also distributes Candy Blossoms and other gift items and markets its products throughout the United States and in several other countries. For more information about our business, visit our corporate website at www.ctiindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) that involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. These "forward-looking" statements may include, but are not limited to, statements containing words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "goal," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future results. Although we believe that our opinions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and our actual results may differ substantially from statements made herein. Our future plans anticipate the successful completion of the Transaction as described above. Any failure to do so would have a negative impact on our financial condition. More information on factors that could affect our business and financial results are included in our public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Company Contact:
[email protected]
+ 1-847-382-1000

Investor Relations Contact:
TraDigital IR
Kevin McGrath
+1-646-418-7002
[email protected]

SOURCE: Yunhong CTI Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659016/Yunhong-CTI-Ltd-Announces-Agreement-to-Sell-its-Flexo-Universal-Business

img.ashx?id=659016

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment