Bonum Health, a TRxADE Company, Launches Pre-Paid Digital Telemedicine Passes

eGift Cards Enable Pre-Paid Telemedicine Visits, an Innovative New Way for Uninsured Consumers to Gain Access to Vital Healthcare Services

Pre-Paid Digital Passes Provide Streamlined Path for Organizations to Gift Healthcare to Those in Need

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS), an integrated drug procurement, delivery, and healthcare platform, today announced that its telehealth subsidiary, Bonum Health, has launched an eGift Card program as an innovative new way for uninsured and under-insured consumers to gain access to healthcare through a low-cost digital pre-paid pass.

Bonum Health's electronic gift cards (Bonum Health eGift™) are pre-paid digital passes that can be personalized and electronically gifted to individuals or large groups. This creative new path to market allows consumers or organizations to purchase pre-paid digital passes to enable loved ones or employees to obtain the critical healthcare services they need - all from the comfort of their own home - ideal for low-income senior citizens who need regular checkups.

The pre-paid digital passes allow access to Bonum Health's nationwide network of over 650 Board-Certified medical providers serving all fifty states, its prescription discount partnership with SingleCare and an easily accessible personalized electronic medical record.

To purchase, consumers can visit the Bonum Health website for one, two or four visit pre-paid passes. For larger organizational or institutional needs, please contact Bonum Health sales at [email protected].

"We are pleased to announce our eGift card program, offering pre-paid digital passes to provide streamlined access to healthcare for the most vulnerable, uninsured and underinsured individuals," said Ashton Maaraba, President of Bonum Health, a TRxADE HEALTH company. "We believe there is a significant opportunity in working closely with businesses hit hardest by COVID-19 that may no longer offer insurance to employees as a result."

When combined with our existing retail partnership network, we believe this could drive an exciting new sales strategy - particularly with organizations such as employers, caregivers, churches and charitable organizations. We look forward to launching this solution, and helping to improve the quality of life of individuals within our network, while concurrently driving value creation for our shareholders," concluded Maaraba.

About TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 12,700+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For info on TRxADE HEALTH, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.

