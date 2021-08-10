Logo
Medtronic to Announce Financial Results for its First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (

NYSE:MDT, Financial) announced today that it will report financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) and will be available at https://newsroom.medtronic.com. The news release will include summary financial information for the company's first quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CDT on August 24, 2021 to discuss financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2022. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com.

Within 24 hours of the broadcast, a replay and transcript of the prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Investor Events link at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com.

Looking ahead, Medtronic plans to report its fiscal year 2022 second, third, and fourth quarter results on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, Tuesday, February 22, 2022, and Thursday, May 26, 2022, respectively. For these events, confirmation and additional details will be provided closer to the specific event.

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:




Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

Medtronic_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-to-announce-financial-results-for-its-first-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2022-301351760.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

