Dominion Energy Sets Ambitious Carbon-Reduction Vehicle Goals

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Plans to convert significant portion of company's more than 8,600 vehicles to electric or clean-burning alternative fuels by 2030

- After 2030, all new vehicles purchased will be powered by electricity or alternative fuels

- Companywide Green Fleet initiative will help achieve net zero emissions goal

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 10, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced a suite of carbon-reduction goals that will transform the fleet of more than 8,600 vehicles that serves millions of customers across 16 states. The Green Fleet initiative will help Dominion Energy achieve its goal of net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions, while showing the way for clean-energy progress in the transportation sector, the largest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.

Dominion_Energy_Logo.jpg

Among Dominion Energy's commitments:

  • 75% of passenger vehicles, including sedans and SUVs, will be converted to electric power by 2030.
  • 50% of work vehicles – from full-size pickups and bucket trucks to forklifts and ATVs – will be converted by 2030 to plug-ins, battery electric vehicles, or vehicles fueled by cleaner-burning alternatives, such as hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and compressed natural gas. In the transition, the company will make use of trucks equipped with emissions-reducing ePTO (Electric Power Takeoff) systems.
  • 100% of all new vehicles – from sedans to heavy-duty vehicles – purchased will be powered either by electricity or alternative fuels, after 2030.

"Dominion Energy is proud to make these commitments to help lower our greenhouse gas footprint," said Diane Leopold, Dominion Energy's chief operating officer. "Over the years we have made significant progress cutting carbon and methane emissions in our operations to help us reach our goal of net zero. But we wanted to go even further by slashing emissions from our vehicle fleets, too, while simultaneously developing the infrastructure needed to support EV charging access more broadly."

Dominion Energy is a member of the Electric Highway Coalition, an alliance working to ensure the U.S. has the infrastructure to support the growing number of EVs on America's roadways. The company is piloting an autonomous electric shuttle serving local retail and is deploying 50 electric school buses. And the company is investing in increased EV charging capabilities for single and multifamily homes, workplaces and a variety of public charging options, including transit locations such as airports.

In support of the goals announced today, the company will expand infrastructure supporting EV charging and alternative fuels at local offices and other facilities.

With these goals, the company for the first time has a unified approach to carbon reduction for its vehicles.

"We know our customers and shareholders have heightened expectations about our role in society," said Wendy Wellener, Dominion Energy's vice president of shared services. "They are telling us that they want a company that is mindful of its impact on the world around us. They want a company that leads on clean energy. But they also want safe, reliable and affordable service. We are listening. And we believe this initiative, which drives change across the states where we do business, meets those expectations."

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

favicon.png?sn=PH70652&sd=2021-08-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-sets-ambitious-carbon-reduction-vehicle-goals-301352326.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy

