Elkem Introduces New Medical Grade Silicones at Medical Design & Manufacturing West 2021

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem Silicones will introduce two new silicone adhesives to its lineup of medical grade Silbione® silicone solutions at the upcoming Medical Design and Manufacturing West conference in Anaheim, Calif., August 10 to 12.

These new silicone adhesive solutions, Silbione® MED ADH 4213 for less than 30 days contact with the body and Silbione® Biomedical ADH2 M213 for greater than 29 days contact with the body, are two-component platinum-catalyzed silicone adhesives designed specifically for applications requiring a tough elastic bond between a variety of substrates.

"Elkem is committed to market-driven innovation to help meet the evolving material needs of our customers and the medical market," says Mike Goglia, market manager. "Now, with our expanded range of adhesives, we can offer our customers a broader range of silicone solutions from liquid silicone rubber and heat cured rubber for device design and manufacture, to one- and two-component silicone adhesives for assembly."

In addition, Elkem's Kyle Gaines, senior scientist, will present "Silicone Elastomers Dedicated to Additive Manufacturing, from Prototypes to Functional Parts," at the 3D Printing eXperience Theater on August 10 at 10:45 a.m. Gaines will discuss how silicone elastomers can help balance the challenge of physico-chemical and mechanical properties in 3D printing soft materials.

Elkem Silbione® branded silicones are manufactured in a clean state-of-the-art site in York, S.C., which includes a certified ISO class 8 manufacturing environment and an ISO class 7 packaging environment. Silbione® materials are backed by biocompatibility material attestations and toxicological summaries. For medical applications of >29-day body contact, Elkem's Silbione® Biomedical products are supported by Master Access Files (MAF), and where applicable Drug Master Files (DMF), filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Visit booth 2835 to learn more about the Silbione® difference and Elkem's full range of advanced silicone materials for medical, implantable and drug delivery applications. For more information, call (866) 474-6342 or visit www.silbione.com.

About Elkem Silicones

Elkem Silicones has more than 4,200 employees dedicated to delivering your potential by providing you innovative silicone solutions with a personal touch. Elkem Silicones, a division of Elkem, is a global leader in fully integrated silicone manufacturing, operating 13 multi-functional manufacturing sites and 13 Research & Innovation centers around the globe. Elkem Silicones offers a full range of silicone technologies for diverse specialty markets including aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, energy, healthcare, paper, personal care and textiles. Elkem Silicones is committed to create new, innovative and green solutions and business models that promote a sustainable future. www.elkem.com

About Elkem ASA

Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced material solutions shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy, and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health, and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 6,800 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2020, Elkem was rated among the world's top 5% on climate and achieved an operating income of NOK 24.7 billion. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK). www.elkem.com

