Dominion Energy Shares Key Reasons to 'Call Before You Dig' Before Launching Next Outdoor Project

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, Aug. 10, 2021

CLEVELAND, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --If a home improvement or construction project involves digging, Dominion Energy Ohio reminds the public to call 811 to have underground utility lines marked before starting. Installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree and laying a patio, are all examples of digging projects that require a call to 811.

Dominion_Energy_Logo.jpg

In observance of National 811 Day on August 11 (8/11) Dominion Energy Ohio underscores the importance of calling 811 to have underground utility lines marked before beginning projects that involve digging. ­­­Calling 811 connects the general public and contractors to Ohio811, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig. This service is free of charge.

Calling 811 before embarking on digging projects is critical because:

  1. It's the law. Ohio law requires property owners and contractors to call 811 at least two business days, but no more than 10 working days (excluding weekends and legal holidays) before beginning ANY digging project.
  2. It keeps you and your community safe. Striking an underground natural gas or other utility line, such as an electric or natural gas line, is a serious safety issue that can cause harm to you or others. Having utility lines marked is the only way to know the approximate location of those utilities and avoid them.
  3. It's required for professionals as well as DIYers. Calling 811 is mandatory, regardless if you are a professional excavator, contractor or homeowner. If a project involves moving dirt, a call to 811 to have utility lines located is required.
  4. It's free and easy. Both the call to 811 and the utility locating service is free. Visit www.ohio811.org for more information about the call-before-you-dig process. For additional natural gas safety information, visit www.dominionenergy.com/safety/call-before-you-dig or www.safegasohio.org.
  5. It helps prevent inconvenient outages and traffic disruptions. If a natural gas line is struck, for example, emergency services and utility personnel must arrive and make the area safe. Utility service may be interrupted while Dominion Energy conducts repairs to its facilities. The last thing anyone wants is to have a traffic backup or outage because a utility line was damaged.

"Calling 811 is the simple, smart and safe thing to do," says Jim Eck Dominion Energy Vice President & General Manager, Ohio & West Virginia Distribution. "This free service keeps our communities safe and essential utility services running. Before you pick up a shovel to dig, pick up the phone first to have the utility lines near your project located."

About Dominion Energy: More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

.

favicon.png?sn=CL70816&sd=2021-08-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-shares-key-reasons-to-call-before-you-dig-before-launching-next-outdoor-project-301352383.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy Ohio

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL70816&Transmission_Id=202108101148PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL70816&DateId=20210810
