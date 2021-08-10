Talisker Purchases Pioneer Extension Claims, Further Consolidating the Bralorne Gold Camp

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK) (OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that it has purchased 100% ownership in the highly prospective Pioneer Extension claims, contiguous with the main Bralorne Gold Camp located in south-central British Columbia. The purchase includes 14 mineral claims consisting of 1,309 hectares covering the extension of known mineralization along southeast strike of the emerging bulk-tonnage Pioneer zone.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker commented, "The purchase of these claims completes Talisker's control over the full 30 kilometres of the Cadwallader Break, the main tectonic suture controlling mineralization at the Bralorne Gold Project. With what we have been discovering at the Pioneer area, highlighted by multiple recent drill results of over 100 metres grading at over 1 g/t, this acquisition adds a key piece to our exploration portfolio."

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Talisker has paid $80,000 in cash and has issued 400,000 shares with a 1% NSR containing a buyback of $500,000 for 100% wnership. The common shares issued are subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws.

In other news, Talisker announces that Mick Carew has stepped down as Vice President of Corporate and Strategic Development and has been replaced by Matthew (Matt) Filgate. Matt has been with Talisker since inception holding the position of Senior Geologist New Business Development. He is a key individual who implemented the staking of the Spences Bridge land package, the foundation asset at the time of Talisker's formation, and has co-managed the greenfields exploration program since 2019. In addition, he was project generator of the Tulox, Lola and Remington projects, negotiated and closed numerous critical land acquisitions including the Golder Hornet, Dora and Congress deals and is responsible for developing and implementing Talisker's divestment strategy. Prior to joining Talisker, Matt worked for Barkerville Gold Mines where his contribution led to the discovery of 6Moz of gold. Matt is a director of TDG Gold Corp.

"We are very pleased to welcome Matt to the position. His in-depth knowledge of Talisker's asset base and growth strategy coupled with his market understanding provides a unique skillset for the Company. We thank Mick for his valuable contribution while at Talisker and wish him all the best in his new role," stated Terry Harbort.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

For further information please contact Terry Harbort, Chief Executive Officer of Talisker, at [email protected].

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words 'could', 'intend', 'expect', 'believe', 'will', 'projected', 'estimated' and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

