Is the Daily Journal a value investment?

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Is the Daily Journal a Value Investment?

Trying to value a business that has multiple buckets of value

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Aug 10, 2021

Summary

  • Guy Spier recent purchased the Daily Journal.
  • The stock has several attractive qualities.
Article's Main Image

One of my favorite investors is Guy Spier. His book, "The Education of a Value Investor," was one of the first investing books that stood out to me, as I was able to connect with the writer and investor.

Since first reading the book, I have been following the investor and his hedge fund, Aquamarine Capital.

Something I have noticed about Spier's strategy is that he trades very infrequently. Since the first quarter of 2016, he has only bought eight new positions and sold seven. That's less than one trade per quarter (although this excludes any additions to existing positions or reducing holdings).

He made two new additions to his portfolio in the second quarter of 2021. These were Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (

BABA, Financial) and the Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO, Financial).

If I were to hazard a guess at the reasoning behind these trades, I would say that the value investor is copying

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) with his position in the Chinese e-commerce company.

Munger, the chairman of the Daily Journal, bought Alibaba for the publisher's portfolio in the second quarter of 2021.

This was his first significant addition to the portfolio since the financial crisis.

I have written several times about this position in the past, so I'm not going to cover it again. However, I am interested in Spier's holding of the Daily Journal.

Is the Daily Journal a value investment?

I have considered initiating a position in this company several times. It is the only way investors can buy exposure to Munger's investment ideas (Berkshire Hathaway's (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) portfolio is primarily managed by Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with minimal input from his right-hand man).

According to Aquamarine's second-quarter 13-F, the investment fund owned 11,500 shares in the Daily Journal at the end of June, making it a 1.8% portfolio weight. It also owned 47,500 shares of Alibaba, making it a 5.1% portfolio weight.

At the time of writing, the Daily Journal has a market capitalization of just under $476 million. According to the company's fiscal first-half 10-Q, its marketable securities were valued at $294 million at the end of March. Using a basic back-of-the-envelope calculation, these figures imply the market is valuing the rest of the business at $182 million.

The rest of the business is quite tricky to value. Based on my analysis, what we have in the traditional business is a highly specialized legal company that develops unique software to help the legal profession across the country. Munger has said that this software is incredibly complex, suggesting this could be valuable intellectual property.

However, this side of the business does not earn a lot of money. Operating income from the traditional legal side of the business totaled just $1.3 million in the three months to the end of March. That was greatly improved from a loss of $1.1 million in the same period a year ago.

Revenue may be a better indicator of company performance. Group revenue totaled $24.4 million in the six months to the end of March, up from $24 million in the prior-year period. This works out at $48.8 million on an annualized basis.

Using these figures, after deducting the value of the investment portfolio, but without giving any weight to other liabilities, the business side of the Daily Journal is currently valued at 3.7 times sales. That does not look cheap, but it does not look expensive either.

These figures imply the Daily Journal's equity is neither cheap nor expensive. Still, they do not credit its intellectual property or the potential for growth from the equity portfolio. This is where the real value may lie, so it might be worth investigating further.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment