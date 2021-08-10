Logo
Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $57,500,000 Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. ( NOVVU, the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 5,750,000 units at $10.00 per unit, including 750,000 units sold as part of the underwriter's overallotment option. Each unit consists of one ordinary share, one warrant to purchase one-half (1/2) of one ordinary share at $11.50 per whole share, and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of an ordinary share.

The units are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("NASDAQ ") and trade under the ticker symbol "NOVVU". Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares, warrants, and rights are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ under the symbols “NOVV”, “NOVVW”, and “NOVVR” respectively.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC acted as joint book-running managers in the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 5, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, by contacting EF Hutton, a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Nova Vision Acquisition Corp.
Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. anticipates target companies that focus in the fintech, proptech, consumertech, and supply chain management industries or technology companies that serve these or other sectors.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:
Nova Vision Acquisition Corp.
Investor Relations
[email protected]

